Delloca-Pawlowski’s position of VP, Customer Inclusion in the in-house ad agency at Fidelity Investment is new. Asked about her experience, she answers: “The Customer Inclusion Team (CIT) focuses on how Fidelity can better serve customers’ needs from all underrepresented and underserved communities. My role was created almost two years ago within our in-house agency to help develop Marketing support for the Customer Inclusion Team’s initiatives and to help infuse cultural insights across the broad campaign work where appropriate to help our customers with their diverse financial needs.” Fidelity Investments spent over US $100 million on advertising in digital, print, and national TV in the last year, according to MediaRadar. The Boston, MA, based financial services corporation. is one of the largest asset managers in the world with $4.3 trillion in assets under management as of December 2022,
Enterprise-wide System of Support for People of All Identities
“Fidelity’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is demonstrated through an enterprise-wide system of support for people of all identities and communities, and a commitment toward a more diverse and inclusive workforce that elevates and celebrates employees of all backgrounds, develops underrepresented talent and creates client value,” Delloca-Pawlowski states. She adds, “Fidelity believes that having an inclusive culture enables us to be better stewards for the communities we impact and customers we serve.”
We reimagine the customer experience through an inclusive lens and strive to create inclusive solutions and experiences to support the growing dimensions of diversity within our vast customer base.
Inclusive Marketing Examples: Cross-Team Collaboration
“The greatest opportunity when integrating Customer Inclusion insights across broad campaign work is fostering cross-functional collaboration and open dialogue to step outside our comfort zones and embrace the unknown. Data and insights are abundant; the opportunity is to better understand the emotional drivers of those insights and develop relevant messaging that is culturally authentic and resonates. Delloca-Pawlowski is very proud of her team’s support of the various communities: “We have developed unique landing zones for our Black and Latino communities with the intent to provide tips, tools, and resources to help create financial legacies.”
An example of cross-team collaboration to develop inclusive marketing campaigns Delloca-Pawlowski cites her team’s input during the development of the Doors Campaign that was launched in January 2023. “The campaign was created by our in-house agency, and a dedicated cultural meeting to discuss insights on how the Latino community thinks about wealth.. This impacted the creative concept. The “Mama” spot is one of several spots in the campaign currently running on general market media. This is a prime example of how infusing cultural insights can be relevant for a specific community and a more general audience.”
Invest in Me Initiative
From a community perspective, Fidelity announced the Invest in Me (ME) initiative in January 2023. Delloca-Pawlowski explains that Invest in ME is “a $250 million social impact initiative designed to help Black, Latino and other historically underserved students pay for college, improve economic mobility and build generational wealth. The program combines scholarships with ongoing assistance, mentorship, and pathways to post-graduate employment.”
Delloca-Pawlowski will lead a workshop at our next edition upcoming Portada Live in NYC on Sept 21 on the topic of “Customer Inclusion Insights: How to Best Integrate them in Across the Board Campaigns.” Delloca Pawlowski says “I would love to learn how other brands are approaching their Multicultural efforts, what their biggest successes have been, and what are some learning opportunities,” she says about her upcoming participation at Portada’s knowledge-sharing and networking event for brand marketers on September 21 in NYC.
