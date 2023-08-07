Inclusive Marketing Examples: Cross-Team Collaboration

“The greatest opportunity when integrating Customer Inclusion insights across broad campaign work is fostering cross-functional collaboration and open dialogue to step outside our comfort zones and embrace the unknown. Data and insights are abundant; the opportunity is to better understand the emotional drivers of those insights and develop relevant messaging that is culturally authentic and resonates. Delloca-Pawlowski is very proud of her team’s support of the various communities: “We have developed unique landing zones for our Black and Latino communities with the intent to provide tips, tools, and resources to help create financial legacies.”

An example of cross-team collaboration to develop inclusive marketing campaigns Delloca-Pawlowski cites her team’s input during the development of the Doors Campaign that was launched in January 2023. “The campaign was created by our in-house agency, and a dedicated cultural meeting to discuss insights on how the Latino community thinks about wealth.. This impacted the creative concept. The “Mama” spot is one of several spots in the campaign currently running on general market media. This is a prime example of how infusing cultural insights can be relevant for a specific community and a more general audience.”