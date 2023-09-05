Energy Drink Marketing: Over the past few years, PepsiCo has reshuffled its portfolio to focus on healthier beverages, including the high-growth energy drinks market. Portada interviewed Fabiola (“Faby”) Torres, SVP, CMO Energy Drinks / Hispanic Business Unit, PepsiCo, to understand how the CPG giant invests in the energy drink market opportunity.
Rockstar Energy: How to Market Energy Drinks
Sports & energy brands — which include Gatorade, Rockstar Energy, and Bang Energy — are now a big part of PepsiCo’s growth trajectory. In March 2020, PepsiCo acquired Rockstar Energy Drinks for US $3.85 billion. In 2020, Rockstar had a 10% market share of the global energy drink market, the third-highest after Red Bull and Monster Energy. At a recent Portada brand marketer event, Torres stated that PepsiCo’s Energy Drink portfolio’s marketing revolves around connecting with the consumer through the passion points of sports, music, and gaming. Asked about how she will be activating around each passion point from now on for the Rockstar Energy brand portfolio, Torres answers that “Rockstar Energy is a brand born through consumer culture and anchored to sports, music, and gaming – core passion points of our Gen Z and Millennial fans. Moving forward, we’ll continue to strive to seamlessly integrate into their lives and passions as that connection continues to help us drive affinity and develop a long-term relationship with them. We look forward to showcasing our plans for 2024 and beyond around each of these core brand tenants.”
Energy Drink Marketing to Hispanics
The U.S. Hispanic market plays an important role in PepsiCo’s overall marketing strategy, as Antonio Escalona, SVP and general manager of the Hispanic business unit for PepsiCo Foods North America, told Portada in a recent interview. How does PepsiCo market energy drinks to this important constituency? “Our Hispanic consumers display a big affinity with Rockstar Energy and consume and appreciate the functionality of energy drinks overall. Like our wider audience, they are passionate about sports, music, and gaming, but there are certain considerations in marketing to the audience, notably the need for all brand campaigns to convey relevance, purpose, and authenticity with the community,” Torres notes.
Regarding particular factors energy drink marketers need to consider when marketing to Hispanics, Torres asserts that “Hispanics increasingly value and take pride in their cultural differentiators and familial identity, and savvy brands are responding by championing them. The Hispanic label covers a diverse cross-section of consumers – a multi-racial group with varied roots – who increasingly expect brands to speak to their distinct cultural passion points. Brands and creators that craft nuanced, true-to-life, and empowering depictions of their version of their lives and family will win audiences.”
