The U.S. Hispanic market plays an important role in PepsiCo’s overall marketing strategy, as Antonio Escalona, SVP and general manager of the Hispanic business unit for PepsiCo Foods North America, told Portada in a recent interview. How does PepsiCo market energy drinks to this important constituency? “Our Hispanic consumers display a big affinity with Rockstar Energy and consume and appreciate the functionality of energy drinks overall. Like our wider audience, they are passionate about sports, music, and gaming, but there are certain considerations in marketing to the audience, notably the need for all brand campaigns to convey relevance, purpose, and authenticity with the community,” Torres notes.

Regarding particular factors energy drink marketers need to consider when marketing to Hispanics, Torres asserts that “Hispanics increasingly value and take pride in their cultural differentiators and familial identity, and savvy brands are responding by championing them. The Hispanic label covers a diverse cross-section of consumers – a multi-racial group with varied roots – who increasingly expect brands to speak to their distinct cultural passion points. Brands and creators that craft nuanced, true-to-life, and empowering depictions of their version of their lives and family will win audiences.”