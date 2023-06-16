T-Mobile for Business is putting your bold moves on display

T-Mobile for Business is for the disruptors. The innovators of their industries who wince at the words “the way it’s always been done” and pave new paths in the process.

The Unconventional Awards from T-Mobile for Business are back for their second year and will be held on September 27th, the second night of MWC-Las Vegas on the Rose Rooftop at Resort World.

It’s a chance to showcase your boldest and bravest ideas alongside fellow innovators who are pushing the limits, all while getting the chance to network with leaders and decision makers from some of the largest organizations in the world.

There will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-place awards in each category with donations valued at $25k, $10k, and $5k, respectively, to a charity of the winner’s choice. Each will also receive a personalized trophy and will have their work amplified in a press release and social media. And all first place winners will be featured in the Wall Street Journal custom content.

Do you have bold work you’d like shared with the world? T-Mobile for Business customers with 500+ employees are invited to enter any of the following three categories:

Innovation in Industry – For those who challenged the status quo and may have just revolutionized their industry in the process.

Innovation in Customer Experience – For those who broke the norm to bring new levels of service to their customers and create a truly human brand experience.

Innovation in Employee Enablement – For those who found new and unconventional ways to bring out the best in their teams.

Our public sector customers are invited to enter our new category:

Innovation in Community – For those public sector pioneers, breaking new ground in government, education and public safety to better their community.

It’s time to put the pioneers on the pedestal. Your award is waiting. Submissions close 07.31.23, so enter now.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to current T-Mobile for Business customers (terms apply). 5/1/23-7/31/23. Full rules: T-mobile.com/unconventionalawards. Void where prohibited.