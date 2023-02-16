Matthew Harris joins SunMedia as Managing Director of SunMedia to lead the expansion of the business into the US market from the Miami office. With this hire, SunMedia continues to add talent to reinforce its commitment to the quality of its services and the international expansion that it has executed in recent years.

Harris is an expert in the areas of new business development, digital and linear advertising, audience-based marketing, contextual advertising, CTV, and branded media. He has a solid track record of more than 20 years in the multimedia sector, both nationally and internationally.

Prior to joining SunMedia, the leading AdTech company in Spanish speaking markets and key partner to national and international agencies, Harris worked at Teads as Vice President, Multicultural US. Also noteworthy is his eight-year period at Yahoo, where he served as Director of Sales, Multicultural. During his tenure at Univisión over the course of several years, he held various positions, including Senior Account Executive in the Network and Digital divisions.

As Managing Director, US at SunMedia, Matthew will leverage his experience in business development and management to expand the company’s offering and positioning in the United States, with a special focus on multicultural audiences.

The scale and influence of US Hispanic and multicultural audiences only continues to accelerate, and it is crucial that brands listen to and engage.

“SunMedia’s expansion into the US marks a critical moment in our journey, and I am honored and excited by the opportunity to lead this project. As a global company and industry leader in ad technology, our goal is to deliver the best results, service, and creative solutions to all our partners. The scale and influence of US Hispanic and multicultural audiences only continues to accelerate, and it is crucial that brands listen to and engage with these traditionally underserved communities in meaningful, culturally relevant ways. To that end, we look forward to establishing ourselves as a valued partner to the community,” Harris says.

Fernando García, CEO of SunMedia states: “Matthew is a talent of great value for our company, not only because of his proven professional career, but also because of his ability to deeply understand a market as diverse as the United States, which which will allow us to offer our clients solutions adapted to their needs”.