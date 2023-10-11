NTERTAIN, a vertically-integrated music conglomerate founded by industry icons Lex Borrero and Tommy Mottola, announced a joint venture with Chemistry Cultura, a minority-certified marketing agency with clients including Carnival, Comcast, Heineken, Microsoft and NFL (a joint client of NTERTAIN). The two companies offer disparate products and services, but combined go-to-market with a 360° entertainment offering helping brands engage the booming U.S. Latino marketplace.

In the past two years, NTERTAIN has built or acquired several companies and now offers entertainment and digital programming, a record label, artist management, experiential activations, and concert promotion. The company either represents or has collaborated on intellectual property with a roster of legendary performers, including Bad Bunny, Shakira, Rauw Alejandro, Yandel, Tainy, Thalia and Ricardo Montaner (with whom they produced a hit-show on Disney+).

It’s no secret Latinos are the fastest-growing consumer segment in America, which is why it’s surprising that brands don’t have a comprehensive solution to engage their passion points.

“It’s no secret Latinos are the fastest-growing consumer segment in America, which is why it’s surprising that brands don’t have a comprehensive solution to engage their passion points,” said Lex Borrero, NTERTAIN Co-founder and CEO. “That stops now. This joint venture will combine unrivaled talent and intellectual property with an award-winning agency that can amplify campaigns nationwide.”

Cultura is one of the fastest-growing agencies in the country and the multicultural unit of Chemistry, three-times named Small Agency of the Year by Ad Age and recognized on the 2023 A-LIST as one of the hottest agencies in the country. The full-service firm offers Strategic Planning, Creative, Research, Digital, Social, Public Relations and a proprietary influencer network of Latinx creators. Cultura recently commissioned a proprietary study called The Latino Mosaic which revealed fresh data and insights, including that 36% of Gen Z Latinos consider music their #1 passion point (nearly double that of two previous generations).

Music is one of the most powerful tools in a marketer’s arsenal, and Latin music in particular is driving American culture forward.

“Music is one of the most powerful tools in a marketer’s arsenal, and Latin music in particular is driving American culture forward,” added Mike Valdes-Fauli, President of Chemistry Cultura. “With that in mind, we’re incredibly excited about this collab with NTERTAIN, helping major brands capitalize on the most celebrated Latino talent, properties and programming.”

Historically, marketers would hire an agency to handle external campaigns, and separately identify sponsorship and endorsement deals to align their brand with beloved assets. This new partnership reconciles the two, creating a seamless platform for brands to have a seat at the table in developing Latino intellectual property, leveraging A-list talent, and scaling Latino marketing nationwide via one of the hottest agencies in the country…all minority-owned and with a single point of contact.