Portada Live Sept. 21: Brand Marketing Leaders Convene in New York City and Virtual Format

Dozens of brand marketing leaders from Fortune 1000 companies and premier media buying agencies will be convening for Portada Live on Sept. 21 in New York City and virtual. Decision makers participating include Diageo, Rocket Mortgage, Hewlett Packard, T-Mobile, Verizon, Altice, Pfizer, Novartis, PepsiCo, Publicis Media, Horizon Media, and GroupM.

The content in the agenda for Portada Live on Sept. 21. is driven by brand marketers in the Portada network, who suggest topics they want to learn about. Delegates attending Portada Live conferences actively participate in knowledge-sharing presentations, workshops, and 1:1 meetings. A proven event management methodology and engaging formats allow brand marketers and marketing service suppliers to achieve their peer-to-peer learning and business development objectives in just 6 hours

Agenda for Portada Live, Sept. 21 New York City and Virtual

11:15 REGISTRATION and Welcome Mixer / Login for Virtual Attendees 11:55 Welcome and overview of Portada Live New York (Broadcast to virtual audience) 12:00 CONSUMER JOURNEY ADVERTISING: Bridging Experiential Marketing with Digital Journeys (Broadcast to virtual audience) Moderator: Seraj Bharwani, Chief Strategy Officer, illumin Speakers: Gaby Neves, President, Factory 360 and Mike Stanczak, VP Sales Enterprise, illumin 12:30 Pharma Marketing in Multicultural America (Broadcast to virtual audience) Speakers Augusto Romano, CEO, Digo and tba 13:00 VIP Lunch / Virtual 1:1 Meetings 14:00 Solving for Relevance with Culture, Technology and Creativity (Broadcast to virtual audience)

Speakers: Luis Solis, Sales Director East, SunMedia Juan Miguel Lapido, Global Head of Creative Strategy, Design & Innovation, SunMedia, and Stephen Paez, EVP Cultural Investment and Innovation, Publicis Media 14:30 MARKETING IN 2024: Spotlight on Brand Growth Opportunities (Broadcast to virtual audience)

Moderator: Alejandro Solorio, Director of Diverse Segments Strategy, Comcast Corporation. Speakers: Nicola Heckles, Vice President Marketing Global, Smirnoff, Diageo and Wilson Santiago, Senior Multicultural Campaign Manager, Rocket Mortgage 15:00 Coffee Break /Virtual 1:1 Meetings 15:10 Concurrent Workshops 1: Customer Inclusion Insights: How to Best Integrate them in Across the Board Campaigns Brand Leader: Janina Delloca Pawlowski, VP, Customer Inclusion, Fidelity Investments and Maria Teresa LaSpisa, Senior Director, Marketing and Innovation, PepsiCo 2. Diverse Owned Media: GroupM’s approach to Balance Reach and Responsibility Media Agency Leader: Cynthia Morgan Jenkins, Head of Supplier Diversity, Managing Partner, GroupM, Solution Provider: tba 3. The Challenge of Capturing First Party Data from Multicultural Consumers: Solution Approaches Media Agency Leader: Carla Valencia, Senior VP of Marketing Science, blu Center of Excellence, Horizon Media, Solution Provider: Jonathan Saquicili, Product Director, ThinkNow 4. Soccer will Transform Sports Marketing in the U.S.: How Brands Can Benefit Brand Leaders: Scott Decker, North America Media Strategic Planning Lead, Hewlett Packard and Alex Monroy, Brand Director – Gran Centenario tequila & 400 Conejos Mezcal, Proximo Spirits Solution Provider: Michelle Savoy, Chief Revenue Officer, NUMATEC 5. Using AI in Marketing: Practical Examples

Leader: Marcelo Rodriguez, Co-Founder InQmatic 16:30 Happy Hour 17:30 Adjournment

Premium Partners for Portada Live, Sept. 21 are:

Digo

illumin

Numatec

SunMedia

ThinkNow