Wonderful Pistachios, Kia, Freshpet…

Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful® Pistachios is launching a new advertising campaign, “Remember, They’re Wonderful,” to remind consumers that the pistachios they know and love are the ones with the word Wonderful right on the bag. “Remember, They’re Wonderful” features four 15-second television spots that will air on TV, OTT and digital platforms as an extension of Wonderful Pistachios revitalized “Get Crackin” campaign that launched in January 2023. Now live, “Reading is Wonderful,” “Literally Wonderful,” “Branding is Wonderful” and “A Wonderful Clue” physically show viewers how to spot Wonderful Pistachios by pointing to the word on the bag. “We put the pistachio category on the map with our iconic black bag, and now we’ll be making our brand name even more recognizable with this simple yet clever approach to how we are Wonderful,” shared Diana Salsa, vice president of marketing for Wonderful Pistachios. The campaign was developed by The Wonderful Company’s in-house creative team at Wonderful Agency.

Kia

Kia America’s most-awarded vehicle ever, the Telluride SUV, is the star of a new creative campaign that debuted during the opening game of the 2023-2024 NBA season on ESPN. Developed by Kia’s newest technology and creative partner, OPUS, the 30-second spot “Loose Ball” features Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green and his daughter, Olive, and serves as the official tip off of Kia’s “Legends in the Making” campaign which is designed to strengthen further the brand’s association with the NBA and its fans. The spot opens with Draymond Green in a way that audiences have never seen him before, deep in the woods with a Wolf Gray 2024 Telluride X-Pro SUV in the background. As Green turns to walk back to the Telluride, he’s greeted by an unexpected guest. Up for any challenge, Green jumps in his Telluride to make a quick getaway before returning home to hoop with his daughter. “The rugged and capable Kia Telluride took the brand to new heights, all the while besting some of the toughest and most formidable SUVs on the market to become a legend in its own right,” said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. In addition to the 30-second broadcast spot, the campaign includes 15- and 6-second cut downs, social media elements, and a charitable component through a partnership with Draymond Green’s selected charity, T In addition to being the Official Automotive Partner of the NBA, Kia America is also the Title Partner of the All-Star Game MVP Award and All-Star MVP fan vote. In addition, Kia has relationships with 13 NBA teams including: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

