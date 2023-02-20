Boost Mobile Latino, Mondelez, Daniel’s Jewelers… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Boost Mobile Latino

Boost Mobile and Eugenio Derbez, one of Mexico’s top actors, producers and directors – best known for hits such as Instructions Not Included, Acapulco and Oscar-award winning CODA – are announcing his newest role as advisor for Boost Mobile’s Latino programs. Derbez will advise Boost Mobile on how to offer greater value to the Latino community with plans and services that enable them to stay connected in both the U.S. and Mexico. Derbez also directs and stars in a new nationwide ad campaign for Boost Mobile, targeting Latino customers in the U.S. In the ad campaign, Derbez speaks to his fans and the broader Latino community about BoostMobile’s improved coverage on America’s largest 5G networks, the lowest price for a single line of unlimited service, and fully featured plans with free unlimited calls to and from Mexico. Derbez also highlights popular smartphones available for Boost Mobile customers like the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Moto G 5G. Additional details on future Latino community-focused programs developed between Boost Mobile and Derbez will be announced later this year. Customers can find their nearest Boost Mobile store location by visiting boostmobile.com. Check out our recent interview with Alfredo Rodriguez, Vice President, Latino Center of Excellence at DISH Network!

Mondelez

Mondelez International, Inc., spent a combined US$4.2 billion to acquire Clif Bar and Co., Emeryville, Calif., and the Ricolino confectionery business from Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Mexico City, Mexico, in 2022. After a period of integration, the company is now preparing to reap the benefits of its investments. The snack maker took control of Clif Bar in August, and one of its first actions was to raise prices. A key aspect of the Ricolino acquisition is that it allows Mondelez to enter the chocolate market in Mexico and reinforce its biscuit business in the country. One of the biggest benefits is the possibility of tripling routes to markets, which is going to add a significant amount of stores (in Mexico). The brand will be present in 440,000+ stores, and grow its US business, by boosting its US organization, particularly in the US Hispanic market. Ricolino business has sales between US$600 million and US$700 million, and it is growing at a double-digit rate.

TurboTax

TurboTax, the software package for tax preparation produced by Intuit, recently launched TurboTax Live Full Service en Español. Portada talked to Alejandra Molinari, Senior PR Communications Manager, Latino, Investor & Self-Employed Media Strategy, Intuit about how she is marketing the new service. Check out the interview in which Molinari provides details about digital, influencer and SEO initiatives.

Daniel’s Jewelers

Retailer Daniel’s Jewelers, which has made a unique space in the Hispanic market thanks to its unique approach to financing, in-store services and merchandising, is planning to expand its brick-and-mortar presence gearing to its 75th anniversary. The brand is planning to fine-tune its e-commerce experience, adding to its 100±location store count concentrated in the American Southwest to Georgia and Florida, particularly Miami. To better help consumers celebrate life’s moments, Daniel’s Jewelers also has fine-tuned its merchandising and store experience for Hispanic consumers. Store assortments range from baby jewelry to religious jewelry for various occasions, and each location provides convenient services like ear-piercing and complimentary ring cleaning. The overall design and shopper journey of each store is crafted based on the knowledge that Daniel’s Jewelers is serving a multigenerational family.

HARIBO®

American gummi brand HARIBO® has selected Colle McVoy as shopper marketing agency of record. The agency will be in charge of bringing the iconic brand to life in retail stores across the United States.Colle McVoy will concept and design retail display graphics for key seasonal moments and support larger in-store promotional initiatives. Creative is expected to break in early 2024. The agency’s retail design expertise includes work for Target, U.S. Bank, Anytime Fitness, Regis and Houston White.

Airbus

Commercial aerospace firm Airbus has appointed media agency Crossmedia as its new global agency of record following a competitive pitch process. The creative review process was centered around the company’s need of a flexible, bespoke approach to match its internal operational structure and processes.Crossmedia will now be responsible for Airbus’ creative output across all its global markets and will include oversight of strategy, media planning, and buying.

Firestone Airide

Firestone Industrial Products Company, LLC (FSIP), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, Inc. and the original air spring company, has unveiled a new, more unified brand identity in Firestone Airide, which the company says captures the breadth, depth, and innovation across all Firestone business channels (Automotive, Heavy Duty — Commercial and Off-Highway).mAiride was the first air spring product in the marketplace, patented in 1938, and has been a leader and innovator in the space for more than 80 years. Today, Firestone Airide is one of the largest suppliers of air springs in the truck/trailer, bus, and automotive spaces. As one the largest suppliers of air springs to the electric vehicle industry, the brand direction aligns with Firestone’s partners and their sustainability goals, including applications on some of the best-selling electric cars and SUVs.The rebranding also embodies the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, primarily “Energy,” “Efficiency,” “Extension,” “Ecology,” and “Ease” elements. Firestone Airide has a global footprint with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Brazil, Costa Rica, China and Poland and R&D operations in the U.S. and The Netherlands.