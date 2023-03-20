Carnival Cruise Line has 100 million reasons to celebrate after announcing it achieved a major milestone for the industry as the first cruise line to embark 100 million guests since its first sailing. Carnival President Christine Duffy visited Carnival Sunrise as guests boarded the ship at PortMiami, where the cruise line was founded, to thank them for choosing fun since 1972 and making Carnival the world’s most popular cruise line.

The milestone was commemorated as Debi and David Clifford, who are vacationing from Ohio and representing Carnival guests everywhere as the 100 millionth, boarded the ship with their family. They were recognized with fanfare from Duffy and the ship’s team members, who are led by Captain Luca Cherchi. Other guests embarking on the cruise were able to take part in the festivities as well – and take special photos signifying how each is “One in 100 Million.”

We’re continuing to grow our operations at a rapid pace – with three ships joining our fleet by the spring of next year.

“We’re the first cruise line to meet this incredible mark of 100 million guests and I believe it is a testament to the fun, inclusive atmosphere our valued guests and our extraordinary team members have created together on board our ships for the past 51 years,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “There is certainly much more fun to come. We’re continuing to grow our operations at a rapid pace – with three ships joining our fleet by the spring of next year.”

The company’s new Carnival Celebration is already proving popular with guests in its first few months of sailing from Miami, and now the cruise line is preparing for another ship to debut in May. Carnival Venezia will expand Carnival’s New York offerings from seasonal to year-round and bring to life a host of all-new “Carnival Fun Italian Style” experiences. Later this year, Carnival Jubilee, a third sister ship to Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, will join the fleet and sail from Galveston, Tex. In the spring of 2024, Carnival Firenze, sister ship to Carnival Venezia, will begin offering year-round cruises from Long Beach, Calif.