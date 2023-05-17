You can now download Portada’s just published Insights report on e-commerce marketing in Latin America. The report includes new growth estimates, investment volumes for the Latin American e-commerce market, and an analysis of the main growth drivers. The combined data and estimates is the result of a survey of more than 200 Latin American brand marketing executives. Portada partnered with Comscore for data, as well as with Teads and Shutterstock.

Titled “El Marketing de Comercio Electrónico en Latinoamérica. Datos y Lecciones para Ejecutivos de Marca” (E-commerce Marketing in Latin America: Data and Insights for Brand Executives”, the report can be downloaded (registration required).

Portada estimates that e-commerce marketing in Latin America investment will grow to US $10 billion by 2025, reflecting the fact that it has become a critical element of overall marketing in Latin America. The report analyzes the key growth drivers, the aggregated results of a brand marketer survey, and the three main investments within the overall e-commerce marketing category.

E-commerce marketing comprises three sub-categories:

Retail media advertising E-commerce-focused advertising alternatives Other marketing resources that facilitate e-commerce and are not directly related to advertising (MarTech, Digital transformation of the company, etc.)

By 2025, Portada anticipates that 16.7% of total e-commerce marketing volume will go to retail media, 47.1% to e-commerce-focused ad alternatives, and 37.2% to investment in marketing resources.

Annual growth of investments in e-commerce marketing in Latin America

E-Commerce Marketing: Are e-commerce marketing conversion rates higher with influencers, social, SEO/SEM?

The insights report shows some factors that drive or slow down e-commerce marketing, such as influencer marketing, SEO/SEM strategies, the use of apps, brand awareness, or social commerce, among others.

Lastly, Portada interviewed a group of high-level brand executives to share how their companies address different aspects of the e-commerce marketing opportunity:

Jose K. Cornish Stanton , CMO of BBVA Mexico

, CMO of BBVA Mexico Juan Pablo Suárez , VP Performance at Teads Latin America

, VP Performance at Teads Latin America Cynthia Urbina , Head of Marketing Data at Anheuser Busch InBev

, Head of Marketing Data at Anheuser Busch InBev Ricardo Sánchez Román , Consumer Shopper Media Manager at The Coca-Cola Company

, Consumer Shopper Media Manager at The Coca-Cola Company Andrea Santos Granados , Divisional Marketing Director at Arcos Dorados

, Divisional Marketing Director at Arcos Dorados Alejandro Santa Martinez , Digital Marketing & E-commerce Leader Latin America at Phillips

, Digital Marketing & E-commerce Leader Latin America at Phillips Stephanie Witt , E-Commerce Business Strategy Manager at Shutterstock

, E-Commerce Business Strategy Manager at Shutterstock Michel Capuano, Mexico Managing Director Marketing, LATAM Retail Marketing Director at FedEx

