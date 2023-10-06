iion, a trailblazer in the gaming industry, and The Tech Partners, a subsidiary of leading MarTech conglomerate NUMATEC, announced an exclusive partnership to redefine advertising and monetization in the Latam gaming industry. Originally established during the Cannes Lions 2023 event, this strategic alliance will dispel common misconceptions about gamers and illuminate the sizable opportunities available in the Latam gaming industry for brands, agencies and publishers, with its 315 million+ gamers across the region.

Yun Yip, Chief Commercial Officer at iion, shared her enthusiasm for the exclusive partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to unite with The Tech Partners on this venture to empower marketers and agencies to effortlessly integrate game advertising into their strategies. This alliance allows us to tap into the thriving gaming market and scale our collective efforts quickly.”

Brands can now implement a full-funnel advertising strategy with personalized, contextually relevant campaigns.

“iion’s revolutionary platform, called immersiion, connects brands and agencies with game advertising opportunities across all gaming environments. Brands can now implement a full-funnel advertising strategy with personalized, contextually relevant campaigns, resulting in increased viewability, longer dwell times, and enhanced brand recall,” Yip adds.

Together, iion and The Tech Partners will demystify the gaming sector, unveiling the true essence of gamers and unlocking a realm of opportunities within the gaming sphere for a broad spectrum of advertisers— ranging from QSRs, CPG, and Retail to Automotive and Finance sectors. Agencies will benefit from a streamlined full-funnel approach to gaming strategy and channel via immersiion, enabling them to cultivate authentic engagement and attain superior marketing outcomes across all gaming landscapes.