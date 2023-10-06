iion, a trailblazer in the gaming industry, and The Tech Partners, a subsidiary of leading MarTech conglomerate NUMATEC, announced an exclusive partnership to redefine advertising and monetization in the Latam gaming industry. Originally established during the Cannes Lions 2023 event, this strategic alliance will dispel common misconceptions about gamers and illuminate the sizable opportunities available in the Latam gaming industry for brands, agencies and publishers, with its 315 million+ gamers across the region.
Yun Yip, Chief Commercial Officer at iion, shared her enthusiasm for the exclusive partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to unite with The Tech Partners on this venture to empower marketers and agencies to effortlessly integrate game advertising into their strategies. This alliance allows us to tap into the thriving gaming market and scale our collective efforts quickly.”
“iion’s revolutionary platform, called immersiion, connects brands and agencies with game advertising opportunities across all gaming environments. Brands can now implement a full-funnel advertising strategy with personalized, contextually relevant campaigns, resulting in increased viewability, longer dwell times, and enhanced brand recall,” Yip adds.
Together, iion and The Tech Partners will demystify the gaming sector, unveiling the true essence of gamers and unlocking a realm of opportunities within the gaming sphere for a broad spectrum of advertisers— ranging from QSRs, CPG, and Retail to Automotive and Finance sectors. Agencies will benefit from a streamlined full-funnel approach to gaming strategy and channel via immersiion, enabling them to cultivate authentic engagement and attain superior marketing outcomes across all gaming landscapes.
Fernando Juárez, CEO of The Tech Partners, highlights the significance of this collaboration, “Joining iion as their exclusive representative in the LATAM region enables us to offer advertisers and agencies unparalleled access to gaming advertising platform and solutions through our specialized services. By leveraging our local market expertise, we provide curated advertising solutions that resonate with the LATAM audience, enabling brands to optimize their reach and foster genuine connections with gamers.”
NUMATEC CEO Giuliano Stiglitz added, “This partnership reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative and effective Martech and Adtech solutions and establishes iion and The Tech Partners as game advertising experts in the thriving LATAM region. With strong thought leadership and a seamless end-to-end, full-funnel gaming activation experience, we can extend personalized support and expertise to local industry players, brands, and agencies, allowing them to engage with a vast range of audiences across various genres.”