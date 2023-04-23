Tajin, the Mexican company that produces several varieties of condiments consisting predominantly of chili peppers, lime and salt, entered the U.S. market in 1993. It has since obtained a considerable following among Mexican Americans. The brand also targets the overall U.S. population transcending cultural and linguistic boundaries. Portada interviewed Luis Alfaro, Brand Leader of Tajin USA.

The Tajin brand stands for uniqueness in its flavors, family values, social enjoyment, diversity, and versatility and all of these equities have resonated with mainstream culture to lead Tajin to become the #1 best-selling chili lime seasoning in the U.S. “Clearly, Mexican American Hispanics in California and Texas initiated the trend to season fruits and veggies with Tajín in the U.S. By consistently advertising to this core target over the last 10 years, the brand has built a very strong following among this group,” Luis Alfaro, Brand Leader, Tajin USA tells Portada.

According to Alfaro, “Hispanics, in turn, are influencing American food culture. Tajin is very much a part of that movement, a beloved brand with a passionate and diverse fan base, who are unlocking a world of culinary experiences and exciting new flavors. Tajin’s irresistible allure transcends cultural and linguistic boundaries and this led consumers across cultures to embrace the brand.”

We consistently seek to foster the relationship with our core Hispanic consumers through in-culture, in-language messaging, while we also introduce and connect with mainstream consumers who are culturally diverse.

Alfaro notes that through its marketing efforts, Tajin consistently seeks to foster the relationship with its core Hispanic consumers through in-culture, in-language messaging, “while we also introduce and connect with mainstream consumers who are culturally diverse and very open to trying new flavors and embracing experiences that not long ago were considered foreign.”

Alfaro maintains, that “our pride in our Mexican heritage is validated by the universal love for Tajin and is a testament to the authenticity of our brand and the receptivity of consumers to make everything “Bueno, more Bueno.” The new campaign, “Tajin, as unique as you.” is a celebration of Tajin fans, those who have created their very own unique experiences with Tajin, as well as those who are just beginning to discover it on a variety of meals and snacking moments.

Consumer Insight: Everybody experiences flavors in their own way

Consumer insights obtained by Tajin reveal that everybody experiences food and flavors in their own unique way. “We saw this as a great opportunity for our brand as consumers seek new ways to experience the wide spectrum of flavor profiles among chili products. It is also the reason why it is a crowded category on supermarket shelves as people buy many brands for their flavor arsenal. What sets Tajin apart is its unique and natural blend of mild chiles, complemented by the tangy lime and sea salt, which makes it more adaptable for a variety of foods that range from fruits and veggies to snacks, meals, and beverages.”

It is a crowded category on supermarket shelves as people buy many brands for their flavor arsenal.

Tajin Marketing: Language Trascends and Drives Societal Change

Language is important in the sense that we need to make sure our messages are well-received by the target audience and clearly understood. However, culture is much more important to help consumers identify with the brand. We need to speak to consumers in a culturally authentic and relevant way, where they feel represented and can identify with the brand, and linguistic cues can sometimes help you achieve that.

Language is important in the sense that we need to make sure our messages are well-received by the target audience and clearly understood. However, culture is much more important to help consumers identify with the brand.

What we are seeing in popular culture is the fact that language can transcend, and drive behavioral and societal change. For the new “Tajin, as unique as you” campaign we developed materials in both English and Spanish, so we needed to ensure that our strategy was not a “one size fits all” approach and that each creative execution was rooted in insights for each consumer segment. “La Jefa” recognizes the importance of the female figure in Hispanic culture, while African American “Trendsetters” are innovating in food combinations with Tajin products, and Non-Hispanic “First Timers” converted quickly when they first try the brand. Beyond language, the campaign is a celebration of the uniqueness in all of us.

Tajin E-Commerce Language Trascends and Drives Societal Change

Most brands and all CPG brand that wants to grow need to have an effective e-commerce marketing strategy in place. “E-commerce is an important part of our media strategy, it provides convenience and helps consumers discover new products,” says Alfaro. Tajin products are available on multiple e-commerce platforms. “This ensures that geography is never a barrier for our fans to enjoy Tajín. On Amazon specifically, we provided exclusive offers that are not available anywhere else like the “ Tajín Fan-Pack”, a variety pack of 6-4 oz bottles of Tajín products that are sold as a “special edition” during the holidays,” Alfaro says.

“We have also seamlessly integrated the Amazon Prime marketplace into our website, giving consumers the option to instantly connect to the store and purchase any of Tajín’s family of products. From a media perspective, we do advertise on other online retail stores and platforms, including Walmart, Instacart, and Kroger,” Alfaro concludes.