At the launch of the “Jalas o te rajas” for Prime Video, Marie Leguizamo, Managing Director of Banijay Mexico & U.S. Hispanic, told Portada about her journey at Banijay and the do’s and do n’ts of reaching Hispanic audiences in the U.S. and Mexico. Among other things, she discusses integrating streaming and social media effectively.

For the past two years, Marie Leguizamo has been leading Banijay Mexico & U.S. Hispanic, the division of Banijay dedicated to the Mexican and Hispanic audiences in the United States of one of the world’s most important reality show generation and distribution companies.

During the premiere of her new show, “Jalas o te rajas,” Portada interviewed this talented New Yorker with Colombian heritage to understand her experience as the driving force behind the television programs she produces, which wield considerable influence within the Latino audience.

In the process, we learned more about Banijay’s content offerings, how they navigate market fluctuations, and the various Hispanic audience segments their shows are aimed at.

You can read: Influencer Marketing: Brands See Declining Conversion Rates, Positives for Upper Funnel Marketing

Interview with Marie Leguizamo: How Banijay Leads What Latinos Watch

Could you tell us about your partnership with Prime Video, with products like LOL: Last One Laughing and now Jalas o te Rajas? How far do you plan to take this partnership? What’s next for this collaboration?

Marie Leguizamo: “I profoundly appreciate our ongoing collaboration with Prime Video. Beyond the success of LOL Mexico, LOL Argentina, and LOL Colombia, we’ve been fortunate to embark on a creative journey that resulted in the creation of Jalas o Te Rajas.”

“Recently, in partnership between Banijay Mexico and US Hispanic, and Prime Video, we proudly unveiled our latest venture: the production hub of “Temptation Island” adaptations for Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. This represents another exciting chapter in our partnership, and we are thrilled to bring this beloved format to new audiences across these diverse regions.”

Who is the target audience for Jalas o te Rajas? We ask because we are unaware of any similar product to what you’re attempting with Jalas o te Rajas, where you bring together a YouTuber (Escorpión Dorado) and a traditional TV star (Facundo). These seem to be two seemingly opposite ways of consuming entertainment, and it’s also heading for a paid-on-demand platform.

“Jalas o Te Rajas is a truly distinctive concept that brings together two formidable rivals – the YouTube sensation Escorpion Dorado and the well-known TV star Facundo – in a thrilling face-off to determine who reigns supreme. As the age-old saying goes, “opposites attract,” but does this hold in their case? This show gave audiences a captivating glimpse into the worlds of two vastly different talents, hailing from disparate backgrounds. It allows viewers who might not ordinarily witness these two luminaries together to get a front-row seat to their entertaining showdown.”

Jalas o Te Rajas is a truly distinctive concept that brings together two formidable rivals – the YouTube sensation, Escorpion Dorado, and the well-known TV star, Facundo – in a thrilling face-off to determine who reigns supreme

Your programs are an example of high investment in production. How do you intend to maintain the homemade appearance that social media videos have, as that’s where Escorpión Dorado’s audience lies?

“We have effectively bridged social media and streaming, seamlessly integrating the best of both worlds. Throughout this journey, we have unwaveringly upheld the standard of top-notch production while remaining faithful to the essence of Escorpion Dorado’s origins. Our paramount focus has always been on meeting the expectations of our partners, which consistently revolve around delivering high-quality and engaging programming.”

How do you adapt your programs, which used to be on traditional television, to paid streaming platforms and the new consumption trends favored by younger audiences? Does anything change, say, in the script or the concept?

“One of the most significant shifts I encountered when I transitioned into producing content for streamers was the need to create without the reliance on commercial breaks to transition in and out of various situations. However, this transition brought a notable advantage –the newfound flexibility of the program clock, allowing us to push the creative boundaries further than ever before.”

Volume or quality? Which one would you choose?

“Quality has always been my top priority, trumping quantity in every aspect. I maintain a hands-on approach throughout our productions, believing delivering the highest caliber programming consistently is imperative.”

When you develop a concept, do you usually consider how to market it? In other words, does marketing come alongside the concept?

“Creating a show or concept involves a multitude of considerations. It’s crucial to keep your audience and potential buyers in mind to ensure that your concept isn’t just a great idea but has the potential to evolve into a sustainable format. Additionally, considering possible adaptations for other territories can help maximize the concept’s reach and impact.”

Quality has and will always be my top priority, trumping quantity in every aspect.

Let’s talk about multicultural marketing. We know you have a broad market segment encompassing the Hispanic audience; being Mexican is not the same as being Colombian or Cuban from Miami. We’re siblings, but like all siblings, there are differences. A show like LOL: Last One Laughing, produced in versions for several countries, how do you coordinate messages for different markets?

“I consider it a privilege to be involved in production across multiple territories, spanning not only the United States but also various countries in Latin America. One of my guiding principles is the utmost respect for the cultures in which we are creating content. Each Hispanic culture boasts its unique comedy, background, culinary traditions, and more. It’s essential to consistently showcase and honor these cultural distinctions within our shows, as it enriches the content and resonates more deeply with our diverse audiences.”

Glam up para la temporada más estrellada de todas: #LOLstars estreno 16 de diciembre solo en @PrimeVideoMX 💀👑 #LOLMX pic.twitter.com/xBFjlQSCzA — Last One Laughing México (@LOLMX_Oficial) December 8, 2022

How is Banijay preparing to face the challenges posed by such a rapidly changing market, where major platforms and film production companies are adjusting their budgets?

“Budgets can indeed fluctuate in the production world, but at Banijay Mexico & US Hispanic, our approach is to work alongside our partners to navigate these variations collaboratively. Our goal is to synergize efforts and find creative solutions to ensure the creation of the best possible program, even when faced with budget limitations. This cooperative approach allows us to maximize the impact of our productions while staying within the allocated resources.”

“Looking back a bit, how does the present-day Marie Leguizamo feel? How have you changed since you started until now? It’s an open-ended question, but tell us something that conveys your experience to those who want to follow in your footsteps.”

“Two years ago, when I embarked on launching Banijay Mexico and US Hispanic, I expressed how it was a dream come true to lead a production studio. I’ve achieved significant milestones in this relatively short period – from establishing an office to assembling a team of incredibly talented individuals. Together, we’ve produced multiple hit shows, and I’ve had the privilege of living between Mexico and Los Angeles, embracing the best of both worlds.”

“When I reflect on who I was at the outset of this venture, I can’t help but feel a deep sense of pride in the efforts I invested early in my career. My commitment to learning all facets of the industry and immersing myself in the productions I worked on has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in my success. It’s a testament to the belief that continuous learning and a holistic understanding of the entertainment industry are key drivers of achievement.”

Lastly, a personal question. What’s your favorite program? I think it might be Mira Quien Baila for obvious romantic reasons but tell us another one.

“Every program I’ve had the privilege to produce has played a significant role in my professional and personal growth. Each show brought its unique set of challenges, with its share of highs and lows, but they all offered invaluable learning and personal development opportunities. Among them, Mira Quien Baila holds a special place in my heart because it was on that show that I had the serendipitous pleasure of meeting my husband. It’s a testament to the profound impact that the entertainment world can have on one’s personal and professional life.”