Zynx Health Ranked #1 for Clinical Decision Support – Care Plans and Order Sets in KLAS Research’s 2023 Best in KLAS Report for Third Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bestinklas–Zynx Health, a pioneer and market leader in evidence- and experience-based clinical solutions, has been ranked #1 in KLAS Research’s 2023 Best in KLAS Awards in the category of Clinical Decision Support – Care Plans and Order Sets.





The designation marks the third consecutive year in which Zynx Health’s solutions have been awarded top honors by KLAS Research, and its seventh Best in KLAS designation overall. Zynx received near-perfect scores across the grading criteria (Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product, Relationship, Value) used to assess Best in KLAS status.

“The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers,” said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. “These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting.”

“We have tremendous respect for the service KLAS Research performs in helping hospitals and healthcare organizations make informed decisions in selecting a clinical decision support solution for their organizations,” said Chuck Tuchinda, MD, president of Zynx Health. “For more than 25 years, our mission has been to help organizations measurably improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of patient care in a way that benefits all. We view this ranking as a reflection of our success driving toward this mission because it is determined by the value our clients derive from Zynx solutions. It’s an honor to be recognized for the third consecutive year. We are grateful for the opportunity to help improve the practice of medicine with the highest quality evidence-based care guidance on the market.”

