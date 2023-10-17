Zuora Continues Innovation for All Industries, Announcing Industry Benchmarks in Zephr

Zephr surfaces consumption, transactional and subscriber data for segmentation and benchmarking

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern businesses, today at Subscribed Connect London announced a new Zephr capability, Subscriber IQ, which helps Product and Growth teams glean valuable subscriber insights through a connected view of subscribers combined with industry benchmarks, driving conversion and retention. With Zephr, companies across industries including Media, SaaS, Gaming, Fitness and Hospitality are able to identify opportunities to expand customer lifetime value.





Today’s competitive landscape requires modern businesses to establish and nurture customer relationships over time. But doing this requires a deep understanding of subscribers, and quality insights have traditionally been difficult and time-consuming to leverage. With a connected view of subscribers across their consumption, transactional and demographic data, Zephr’s Subscriber IQ module provides modern businesses with a much richer understanding of each subscriber. New dynamic subscriber segments and industry benchmarks apply the extensive findings of Zuora’s dedicated think tank, the Subscribed Institute, and over 15 years of aggregated and anonymized subscriber data, to fuel growth directly within the Zuora® platform.

“Zuora has over 15 years of experience and insights spanning 500 million end-subscribers, across multiple industries, and over 3 billion invoices and payment transactions. All of this data, every subscription, amendment and cancellation can be harnessed to provide our customers with world-leading benchmarking and analysis, such as our long-standing Subscription Economy Index™. Now, we are making these insights available in our products for the first time,” said Amy Konary, Founder and Senior Vice President of the Subscribed Institute at Zuora.

Zephr’s Subscriber IQ module provides:

A connected view of subscribers, including transaction history, product consumption, demographics and more for an unprecedented understanding of the subscriber to aid in acquisition, upsell and churn management

Benchmarking of subscribers by segment or industry to reveal key metrics and growth opportunities

Actionable subscriber segmentation for presenting tailored offers and experiences to every customer

“With more competition than ever, digital services need to provide clear value. Zephr allows companies to understand and explore their subscriber base so they can keep up with their user’s evolving behavior,” said Chris Scott, Vice President and General Manager, Subscriber Experience at Zuora. “After working with thousands of companies across all types of recurring revenue business models, Zephr combines a deep understanding of subscribers with critical transactional data to examine best practices, present personalized offers and accelerate recurring growth.”

Zephr’s new Subscriber IQ module will be available starting in early 2024. To learn more, please visit here.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization suite for modern businesses across all industries, enabling companies to unlock and grow customer-centric business models. Zuora serves as an intelligent hub that monetizes and orchestrates the complete quote to cash and revenue recognition process at scale. Through its industry leading technology and expertise, Zuora helps more than 1,000 companies around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Zoom nurture and monetize direct, digital customer relationships. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora operates offices around the world in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora monetization suite, please visit www.zuora.com.

