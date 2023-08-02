ZoomInfo Strengthens Its Commitment to Data Privacy and Security Leadership Through Renewed Certifications

Company Maintains TRUSTe GDPR and CCPA Practices Validations, ISO 27001 and 27701 Certifications

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, has again attained TRUSTe General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) Practices Validations, as well as ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications, ensuring its policies align with the strictest privacy and security regulations in the world.





“These certifications showcase the high standards we apply in our data privacy and security compliance practices,” ZoomInfo Chief Compliance Officer Simon McDougall said. “We prioritize retaining these validations every year because we are committed to putting compliance first.”

By renewing both validations from TRUSTe, a recognized authority in data privacy management and automation, ZoomInfo continues to demonstrate its commitment to being an industry leader in data privacy. The company has achieved these validations annually since 2021.

“We believe that a strong privacy management program is critical for companies to build customer trust and ensure privacy compliance, and with its achievement of this certification ZoomInfo is demonstrating its dedication to meeting high privacy standards,” said TrustArc CEO Jason Wesbecher.

The validations are attained through TRUSTe’s comprehensive evaluation of ZoomInfo’s privacy policies, practices, and governance initiatives in accordance with TRUSTe’s 44 GDPR and 48 CCPA Privacy Practices Validations Requirements.

TRUSTe, a subsidiary of TrustArc, monitors ongoing compliance through annual recertifications and complaints received through a privacy feedback mechanism.

Additionally, ZoomInfo has again met the rigorous qualifications of ISO 27001, which provides an international benchmark for implementing, managing, and maintaining information security within a company. ZoomInfo has also met the stringent qualifications of ISO 27701, which provides the requirements and guidance for companies to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve their Privacy Information Management System. ZoomInfo has earned ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications since 2020 and 2021, respectively.

For more information on how ZoomInfo handles its data responsibly, visit the Trust Center.

