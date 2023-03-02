ZoomInfo Recognizes 100 Most Influential Sales, Marketing, and Talent Professionals in the U.S.

Executives From Microsoft, Delta Air Lines, Adobe, and Verizon Selected From More Than 15 Million Eligible Leaders

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today announced the inaugural ZoomInfo Awards, which recognize the Most Influential Professionals in Sales, Marketing, and Talent across the U.S.

Honorees were selected from more than 15 million eligible leaders based on their prominence among industry peers and their company’s prestige. The honorees are scattered across 30 states and represent 278 companies, from industries including telecommunications, insurance, software, airlines, pro sports, and food & beverage.

“The ZoomInfo awards honor the most in-demand business professionals across the country,” ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck said. “It’s exciting to finally share these insights with the broader business community. Congratulations to all of the honorees.”

The same best-in-class company and contact data that powers sales, marketing, and recruiting teams also sits at the heart of these competitive lists. ZoomInfo used a weighted formula centered around the tens of millions of profile views that its platform users and the general internet-browsing public consume each month. It then augmented those rankings by factoring in several attributes of each professional’s company – such as revenue, headcount, and social media following – to produce the final rankings.

Here are the top 10 honorees from each of the inaugural lists of the 100 Most Influential Professionals across three key business verticals:

Most Influential Sales Professionals Company 1 Alex Sheikh, Chief Revenue Officer Momentum Solar 2 Clay Cocalis, Chief Revenue Officer Exterro 3 Steve Travaglini, Chief Revenue Officer LinkSquares 4 Brian Germain, Chief Revenue Officer Motive 5 Michael Cook, Senior Vice President, Sales and Cofounder Runwise 6 Michael Fiacco, Chief Revenue Officer Windstream Enterprise 7 Brian McCarthy, Chief Revenue Officer Rubrik 8 Tim Birkmeier, President & Chief Revenue Officer Rocket Mortgage 9 Mark Kosoglow, Chief Revenue Officer Catalyst Software 10 Patrick Gillihan, Chief Revenue Officer Transportation One Full Ranking of the Top 100 Most Influential Sales Professionals

Most Influential Marketing Professionals Company 1 Sharon Peters, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer Charter Communications 2 Tim Mapes, Senior VP & Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Delta Air Lines 3 Guy Arama, Chief Marketing Officer GreyOrange 4 Eric Hanson, Chief Marketing Officer OneSpan 5 Kellyn Kenny, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer AT&T 6 Linh Peters, Senior VP & Chief Marketing Officer Walgreens 7 Molly Battin, Senior VP & Chief Marketing Officer The Home Depot 8 Jamie Domenici, Chief Marketing Officer GoTo 9 Diego Scotti, Executive VP & Chief Marketing Officer Verizon 10 Courtland Madock, Chief Marketing Officer BrightSpeed Full Ranking of the Top 100 Most Influential Marketing Professionals

Most Influential Talent Professionals Company 1 Paul Marchand, Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer Charter Communications 2 Kety Duron, Chief Human Resources Officer Phoenix Children’s Hospital 3 Darrell Ford, Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer UPS 4 Donna Morris, Executive VP & Chief People Officer Walmart 5 Angi Calkins, Chief Human Resources Officer PCI Pharma Services 6 Allison Blackwell, Chief Human Resources Officer Cue Health 7 Sreeni Kutam, Chief Human Resources Officer ADP 8 Nickle LaMoreaux, Senior VP & Chief Human Resources Officer IBM 9 Brandon Parise, Chief Human Resources Officer Progress Residential 10 Nicolette Sherman, Chief Human Resources Officer Certara Full Ranking of the Top 100 Most Influential Talent Professionals

About the ZoomInfo Awards for Most Influential Professionals



The ZoomInfo Awards recognize the nation’s 100 Most Influential Professionals in three key business verticals: Sales, Marketing, and Talent. The rankings reflect a leader’s prominence among their peers, as well as their company’s prestige, revenue, employee headcount, and social media presence. The ZoomInfo Awards are not pay-for-play and there is no application or submission process; honorees were selected based on merit.

About ZoomInfo



ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 30,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

