ZoomInfo Launches Bold New Brand Campaign Targeting Go-to-Market Professionals

B2B Platform Leader Employs B2C Strategies to Reach a Larger Audience in its First Major Ad Campaign with Creative Agency Colossus

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today launched its first integrated brand campaign, illustrating how ZoomInfo helps businesses across the globe unlock insights, engage customers, and win faster. Applying a B2C playbook in a category typically dominated by overly complicated, technical B2B messaging, the campaign uses compelling messages, culturally relevant references and fast-paced editing. The result is a clever series of ads that illustrate how the ZoomInfo platform modernizes go-to-market for sales, marketing and operations professionals.

Founded in 2007 by CEO Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo has grown to serve over 30,000 customers on the strength of its B2B data and integrated go-to-market applications, which help teams of all sizes identify and act on key market signals faster and more efficiently than ever before.









“More people should know about the breadth and depth of our product portfolio – and how it works together as one innovative tech stack to help a business go to market more efficiently,” ZoomInfo Chief Marketing Officer Bryan Law said. “This brand campaign allows us to reach our target demographic on a much larger scale by building a distinct identity that cuts through the clutter and cements our status as the go-to-market category leader.”

Boston-based independent agency Colossus worked on ZoomInfo’s brand launch, including the ad campaign, brand strategy and architecture, as well as design improvements for the brand’s visual identity. Colossus’ experience in the tech sector includes work for athenahealth, epocrates and Toast.

“ZoomInfo’s platform is extremely powerful for any business that wants to take its go-to-market strategy to a new level,” said Jonathan Balck, founder and Managing Director at Colossus. “For us, the goal was to simplify the message away from technical details to focus on the end result for the user: growing a business and winning.”

The brand campaign launches today and will continue for several months. Media strategy and execution was handled by Norbella, the largest independent media agency in New England. The ZoomInfo campaign includes three 30-second and three 15-second videos along with a full suite of audio, digital, custom content, and social assets. The media campaign includes national CTV, audio networks, podcasts and high-impact placements in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes, and other media outlets.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 30,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams — all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

About Colossus

Colossus is an advertising and creative company based in Boston that partners with a select number of like-minded brands who view creativity as a business lever. Built small—by design— keeps the agency nimble, efficient and adaptable to the needs of clients. You don’t need to be big in size to be a colossus in stature. After all, a tweet can topple the stock market. And Prince was only 5’2. Our goal is to help brands break through the white noise of the mundane by shaping art, technology and commerce into meaningful experiences. For more information including our list of allergies, please visit wearecolossus.com.

