ZoomInfo Employees Raise More Than $400,000 for Youth and Family Nonprofits During 2022 Winter Donation Drive

Donations Now Total $3.68 Million Since Annual Company Campaign Began in 2016

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that its employees raised more than $400,000 during its 2022 Winter Donation Drive to support youth- and family-focused nonprofit organizations in their communities.

ZoomInfo’s annual charitable campaign has raised nearly $3.7 million in cash and in-kind donations in its seven-year history.

“At ZoomInfo, we strive every day to be difference-makers both at work and in our communities,” ZoomInfo CEO and Founder Henry Schuck said. “Having a positive impact on peoples’ lives, especially at this time of year, is incredibly important to us. I’m so proud of the generosity and hard work from our employees that made these donations a reality.”

This year’s donations support a dozen organizations, including the Evergreen Public Schools Family & Community Resource Centers near ZoomInfo’s headquarters in Vancouver, Wash., as well as Cradles to Crayons in Newton, Mass.

“The Evergreen Public Schools community extends its gratitude to ZoomInfo for its continuous support and generosity this holiday season,” said Karen Fox, Director of Federal Programs at Evergreen Public Schools. “ZoomInfo’s bountiful donations make it possible to bridge the basic needs gap, foster innovative and engaging learning experiences, and maximize opportunities for all students to have access to a world-class education.”

“We are beyond fortunate to be the recipients of ZoomInfo’s generous support,” said Aubrey Henderson, Executive Director of Cradles to Crayons Massachusetts. “As families continue to struggle with financial pressures, ZoomInfo’s generosity and kindness is much appreciated. With this donation, we will continue to provide essential items like winter coats, clothing, and diapers to communities in need.”

ZoomInfo employees raised funds for organizations spanning six states and five countries:

Vancouver, Wash. – As a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Evergreen Public Schools and the community and schools as a whole, the Family & Community Resource Centers partners with the Southwest Washington community to bridge the basic needs gap, foster innovative and engaging learning experiences, and maximize opportunities to ensure that all students have access to their most basic needs.

As a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Evergreen Public Schools and the community and schools as a whole, the partners with the Southwest Washington community to bridge the basic needs gap, foster innovative and engaging learning experiences, and maximize opportunities to ensure that all students have access to their most basic needs. Waltham, Mass. – Cradles to Crayons is driven by a focused and all-important goal: to make life better for children in need. To make this happen, they connect communities that need, with communities that have. A Massachusetts winter can be debilitating, so this time of year, Cradles to Crayons runs the Gear Up for Winter program to supply winter gear to children whose families struggle just to stay warm and prepare them for winter before it becomes an emergency.

is driven by a focused and all-important goal: to make life better for children in need. To make this happen, they connect communities that need, with communities that have. A Massachusetts winter can be debilitating, so this time of year, Cradles to Crayons runs the Gear Up for Winter program to supply winter gear to children whose families struggle just to stay warm and prepare them for winter before it becomes an emergency. Bethesda, Md. – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington offer accessible and affordable after-school programming to children and teens in Washington, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. Its facilities create a sense of physical and emotional safety for their young members, and their staff makes the club feel like home – fostering a family atmosphere. The young people are afforded the opportunity to develop critical thinking, and physical, social, technological, artistic and life skills by participating in interactive activities intentionally designed to support their development and overall well-being in a number of areas.

The offer accessible and affordable after-school programming to children and teens in Washington, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. Its facilities create a sense of physical and emotional safety for their young members, and their staff makes the club feel like home – fostering a family atmosphere. The young people are afforded the opportunity to develop critical thinking, and physical, social, technological, artistic and life skills by participating in interactive activities intentionally designed to support their development and overall well-being in a number of areas. Grand Rapids, Mich. – Samaritas Foster Care is one of Michigan’s largest faith-based, nonprofit health and human services agencies, serving over 20,000 people statewide. The agency helps children find loving families by utilizing family preservation, foster care, and adoption programs and services. Through Samaritas, New Americans can access resettlement services for refugees and establish new homes. Samaritas offers transitional homes for the homeless, women exiting the prison system, and victims of human trafficking. Seniors seeking cost-effective, independent living options with memory care and rehab support, can also lean on Samaritas for assistance.

is one of Michigan’s largest faith-based, nonprofit health and human services agencies, serving over 20,000 people statewide. The agency helps children find loving families by utilizing family preservation, foster care, and adoption programs and services. Through Samaritas, New Americans can access resettlement services for refugees and establish new homes. Samaritas offers transitional homes for the homeless, women exiting the prison system, and victims of human trafficking. Seniors seeking cost-effective, independent living options with memory care and rehab support, can also lean on Samaritas for assistance. Conshohocken, Pa. and Melville, N.Y. – Since 1977, Delta Community Supports has empowered individuals to live fulfilling lives through a wide range of community-based services and mutually rewarding relationships. From foster care and adoption services to support services for adults with developmental disabilities, Delta helps people – over 2,000 of them annually – grow and thrive through all stages of life.

Since 1977, has empowered individuals to live fulfilling lives through a wide range of community-based services and mutually rewarding relationships. From foster care and adoption services to support services for adults with developmental disabilities, Delta helps people – over 2,000 of them annually – grow and thrive through all stages of life. San Francisco, Calif. and San Mateo, Calif. – Since 1958, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula has given at-risk young people a safe place where they can build positive peer and adult relationships. With a mission to empower the youth in their community with equitable access to social, academic, and career opportunities, BGCP makes a difference by partnering with families and schools to provide youth with the opportunities all kids need across San Mateo county.

Since 1958, the has given at-risk young people a safe place where they can build positive peer and adult relationships. With a mission to empower the youth in their community with equitable access to social, academic, and career opportunities, BGCP makes a difference by partnering with families and schools to provide youth with the opportunities all kids need across San Mateo county. Atlanta, Ga. and Salt Lake City, Utah – Since 1860, the Boys and Girls Clubs of America has aimed to enable all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The clubs provide a world-class experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who walks through their doors, with members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, while demonstrating good character and citizenship and living a healthy lifestyle.

Since 1860, the has aimed to enable all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The clubs provide a world-class experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who walks through their doors, with members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, while demonstrating good character and citizenship and living a healthy lifestyle. London, U.K. – NSPCC is the leading children’s charity in the U.K., specializing in child protection and dedicated to protecting children today to prevent abuse tomorrow. NSPCC is the only UK children’s charity with statutory powers, which means the charity can take action to safeguard children at risk of abuse.

is the leading children’s charity in the U.K., specializing in child protection and dedicated to protecting children today to prevent abuse tomorrow. NSPCC is the only UK children’s charity with statutory powers, which means the charity can take action to safeguard children at risk of abuse. Chennai, India – New Life & Life Trust has a vision to help meet the basic needs of millions of orphans and abandoned children across India. The nonprofit organization has partnered with Indian churches, organizations, families and individuals to work together toward this goal.

has a vision to help meet the basic needs of millions of orphans and abandoned children across India. The nonprofit organization has partnered with Indian churches, organizations, families and individuals to work together toward this goal. Ra’anana, Israel – The Sunrise Association , which began its activities in Israel in 2010, aims to provide a holistic response to every family in Israel with a child battling cancer, a response that not only offers assistance to the sick child, but also to their siblings and parents. Hamifal – Educational Children’s Homes was founded in 1943 with the aim of educating and rehabilitating at-risk children, aged 6-17, who have grown up in a disadvantaged environment. Hamifal is a warm and rehabilitating children’s home which provides and promotes an educational framework for more than 800 at-risk and homeless children.

, which began its activities in Israel in 2010, aims to provide a holistic response to every family in Israel with a child battling cancer, a response that not only offers assistance to the sick child, but also to their siblings and parents. was founded in 1943 with the aim of educating and rehabilitating at-risk children, aged 6-17, who have grown up in a disadvantaged environment. Hamifal is a warm and rehabilitating children’s home which provides and promotes an educational framework for more than 800 at-risk and homeless children. Toronto, Canada – Founded in 2001, Pathways to Education was born out of the Regent Park Community Health Centre’s vision that the children and youth of Regent Park would become the future doctors, nurses, social workers, health workers, and administrators within the community. Now, 20 years later, Pathways supports over 6,000 students in 27 low-income communities across Canada, helping each of them to reach their full potential.

