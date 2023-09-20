ZoomInfo Earns 101 #1 Rankings and 254 Leader Ratings in G2’s Fall 2023 Report

ZoomInfo Stands in the Top .01% of Companies for No. 1 Rankings This Quarter

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, earned 254 Leader ratings and 101 No. 1 rankings in G2’s Fall 2023 Grid Reports.





The company also earned six No. 1 category rankings, six times more than its key competitors. Recognized as the top Enterprise solution in eight categories, ZoomInfo received 299 awards in total, including 249 top three placements in the reports, which also include G2’s Momentum Reports, Index Reports, and Regional Grids. Its products secured No. 1 rankings in at least one grid within nine different categories, including: Buyer Intent Data, Sales Intelligence, Website Visitor Identification, Marketing Account Intelligence, Account Data Management, Lead Intelligence, Email Verification, Lead Capture, and Lead Mining.

“We’re obsessed with delivering exceptional value to our more than 35,000 customers,” ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck said. “It’s no wonder we earned more No. 1 category rankings than our closest competitors. Our unwavering customer focus is reflected not just in our consistently high ratings and glowing feedback on review sites like G2, but also in the success stories of our growing customer base. Companies of all sizes continue to leverage our world-class data, real-time insights, and innovative offerings like streaming intent data, to drive their go-to-market success.”

Among the more than 16,000 products and over 1,000 categories listed in G2’s Fall Reports, ZoomInfo sits in the top 0.01% of companies with the most No. 1 rankings. Also of note:

For the 11th straight quarter, SalesOS led the Enterprise grids for Marketing Account Intelligence, Account Data Management, and Lead Intelligence.

ZoomInfo extended its streak to 13 consecutive quarters atop the Buyer Intent Data Overall grid.

SalesOS further strengthened and solidified its position as the category leader for both Sales Intelligence and Buyer Intent Data Providers.

MarketingOS, ZoomInfo’s ABM platform, made its debut on the overall grids of Live Chat, Account-Based Advertising, and Account-Based Analytics.

ZoomInfo’s OperationsOS platform appeared on 25 grids for the fifth straight quarter.

Chorus by ZoomInfo appeared on 16 grids for the fourth consecutive quarter, including Conversation Intelligence and Sales Coaching.

This quarter G2 unveiled regional-specific rankings, and SalesOS earned 31 No. 1 awards, including nine No. 1 category rankings within the region. It was also the No. 1 Sales Intelligence solution in the Americas for Overall, Enterprise, and Mid-Market.

ZoomInfo has earned more than 6,900 5-star reviews on G2.

The following customer reviews contributed to ZoomInfo’s category leadership across G2:

“The Swiss Army Knife of RevOps Tools. This is the tool that unites our revenue operations team. Between Engage for sales sequencing, contacts for list pulls for marketing and sales, this tool covers all of our needs.” – Ryan F., Senior Manager, Mid-Market Company

“[ZoomInfo’s] intent data tools help us see companies who have shown buying intent for our category of products – so we can then reach out to people at those companies and get in front of them at the right time. Getting in front of people at the right time is half the battle.” – Sales Development Representative, Mid-Market Company

“ZoomInfo has a plethora of detailed and accurate contact information on every organization I work with. With Salesforce integration it has helped improve my efficiency 10x by helping identify the roles and contacts I need as workforces change. Intent filters for accounts in my salesforce module have led to several opportunities that would not have been there without ZoomInfo’s help!” – Brian P, Enterprise Company

“Best and most reliable lead generation database that I have used in my whole career! The AI in SalesOS is incredible. Once I was able to narrow down my ICP and persona type, my buying committee ended up being the first thing that would pop up, making my job much easier and quicker to connect with more prospects.” – Mark F., Mid-Market Company

The Fall 2023 Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithms, which calculate customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real time, based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. ZoomInfo’s high placement in these categories underscores how best-in-class data serves as the foundation for a successful go-to-market (GTM) program, supporting every element of sales, marketing, and operations workflows.

No. 1 Placements (23)



Buyer Intent Data



Buyer Intent Data: Enterprise



Buyer Intent Data: Mid-Market



Buyer Intent Data: Small Business



Email Verification



Email Verification: Enterprise



Email Verification: Mid-Market



Email Verification: Small Business



Lead Capture



Lead Capture: Enterprise



Lead Capture: Mid-Market



Lead Capture: Small Business



Lead Mining



Lead Mining: Enterprise



Lead Mining: Mid-Market



Lead Mining: Small Business



Lead Intelligence



Lead Intelligence: Enterprise



Lead Intelligence: Mid-Market



Account Data Management: Enterprise



Marketing Account Intelligence: Enterprise



Sales Intelligence



Visitor Identification: Enterprise

About ZoomInfo



ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams — all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

Contacts

Media

Korey O’Brien



Communications Manager



pr@zoominfo.com