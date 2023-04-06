ZoomInfo Chief Compliance Officer Simon McDougall Appointed to Board of International Association of Privacy Professionals

Veteran Privacy Expert to Advance the Efforts of the World’s Largest Global Privacy Community

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today announced that Chief Compliance Officer Simon McDougall has been appointed to the board of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

The IAPP is the world’s largest global information privacy community. Founded in 2000, the nonprofit organization helps define, promote, and improve the privacy profession globally.

McDougall previously served on the IAPP board from 2016-2018, departing to take over as an executive director and then deputy commissioner for the U.K. Information Commissioner’s Office. Chaired by Vodafone Global Privacy Officer Mikko Niva, the IAPP board consists of experts who oversee the privacy and compliance functions at their respective international enterprise companies, including Adobe, Mastercard, and Pfizer.

“I’m privileged to rejoin such a respected group of global privacy experts,” McDougall said. “I look forward to serving the IAPP community as we follow the shifting regulatory landscapes and provide our members with the proper resources and guidance to adapt to them.”

Additionally, McDougall has been named to the inaugural class of Westin Emeritus Fellows of the IAPP, an esteemed group of senior leaders active in the privacy community. In this role, he represents the IAPP as a spokesperson, provides mentoring and advising for IAPP staff, and fulfills speaking engagements on behalf of the IAPP at global conferences.

Based in London, McDougall joined ZoomInfo in January 2022, bringing more than two decades of experience in data privacy, regulation, and risk management. A Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/E), he oversees ZoomInfo’s compliance function, including how the company collects its professional data and upholds individuals’ rights to privacy.

