Zoom Joins the Alliance for Open Media

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that Zoom Video Communications, Inc., an all-in-one intelligent collaboration platform, has joined the Alliance as a Promoter Member. As a member of AOMedia, Zoom will collaborate with other leading internet and media technology companies, to advance open standards for media compression and delivery over the web.





Zoom puts people at the center, enabling meaningful connections, facilitating modern collaboration, and driving human innovation through solutions like team chat, phone, meetings, omnichannel cloud contact center, smart recordings, whiteboard, and more, in one offering.

Zoom’s experience and expertise in video communications will be valuable to AOMedia’s ongoing efforts to extend the capabilities of its AV1 video codec and introduce new technologies.

“We’re excited to welcome Zoom to AOMedia, reflecting our joint commitment to leverage AV1 to improve streaming media in new and cutting-edge ways,” said Matt Frost, AOMedia Chair. “We look forward to working together with Zoom to increase the openness and interoperability of internet video.”

AV1 delivers a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. Designed at the outset for hardware optimization, the AV1 specification, reference code, and bindings are available for toolmakers and developers to download to begin designing AV1 into products.

About the Alliance for Open Media

Launched in 2015, the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) was formed to define and develop technologies to address marketplace demand for open standards for media compression and delivery. Board-level, Founding Members include Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Google, Huawei, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics and Tencent. AOMedia’s open-source, royalty-free video codec AV1 is a significant milestone in the ability to deliver a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. Visit www.aomedia.org or follow AOMedia on LinkedIn and Twitter at @a4omedia.

Contacts

Press:



AOMedia PR



Alexa Stewart



astewart@virtualinc.com

781.876.6242

Melissa Bednar



mbednar@virtualinc.com

781.876.8962