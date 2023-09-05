Zoho Celebrates 100 Million Users

Providing Access to Powerful, Flexible, and Privacy-Centric Tools for Work Across the Globe Through Sustainable Growth and Transnational Localism

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today announced that it is serving 100 million users across its 55+ business applications. Zoho is the first bootstrapped SaaS company to reach this milestone. This growth comes on the heels of the company reaching 1 billion in annual revenue last year. Consistently providing accessible technology while promoting sustainable growth, Zoho has steadily increased its traction from 1 million users in 2008 to 100 million 15 years later—with the last 50 million users added within the past five years. Zoho is profoundly grateful for the enduring support of its more than 700,000 customers across 150+ countries.





Zoho is proud to have grown steadily and responsibly, without ever taking external funding. This allows the company to preserve its long-term vision and culture without outside pressure or influence. It’s also what keeps the company centered on its values, such as debt-free growth and serving customers closer to where they are—a product of the company’s transnational localism efforts.

“I want to thank all of our customers for trusting us with their business and helping us reach 100 million users worldwide,” said Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho. “This is an impressive milestone for any organization, but it’s particularly sweet for us as a bootstrapped company that’s never raised external capital. And we are not done yet. We have an impressive innovation pipeline covering the next 10 years, investing in deep technologies to serve billions of users around the world. We’re working towards it, and we want to thank all of you for your continued support.”

This fall, Zoho resumes its Zoholics conferences across the world. After completing 13 Zoholics in the first half of the year, the company will host 18 Zoholics across 16 countries in the next 8 weeks, totaling 31 user events across 27 countries in 2023. Zoholics is transnational localism in action. Zoho has always believed that being close to customers allows the company to build useful, trusted, customer-focused solutions. The company plans to celebrate the 100 million milestone with its customers across continents during Zoholics. For a full calendar of Zoholics, please visit: https://www.zoho.com/zoholics/

Zoho Privacy Pledge

Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company owns and operates its data centers, ensuring complete oversight of customer data, privacy, and security. More than 100 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho everyday to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit: https://www.zoho.com/privacy-commitment.html

About Zoho

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world’s most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with international headquarters in Chennai, India, Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 15,000 employees. For more information, please visit: www.zoho.com

