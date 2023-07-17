Zip Bolsters Leadership Team with Addition of Financial Services Industry Veteran Andy Stearns Amidst Ongoing BNPL Adoption Surge in the U.S.

Former American Express and Capital One Executive to Drive Strategic Partnerships for Enterprise, Mid–Market and SMB Merchant Initiatives









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global digital payments innovator Zip Co Limited (ASX: ZIP), today announced the appointment of veteran payments and financial services industry leader Andy Stearns as Senior Vice President and Head of Merchant Business, starting immediately, for the U.S. market. In his new role, Stearns will focus on accelerating the growth of Zip’s merchant network and driving product innovation to assist retail merchants in effectively capitalizing on Zip’s mission and commitment to creating a financially fearless world, attracting customers who value flexible payment options, and promoting financial well-being among all.

Before joining Zip, Stearns spearheaded all customer management groups within Capital One’s Business Cards & Payments organization. His influence extended to small, mid-sized, and large companies throughout the United States. Prior, Stearns led the go-to-market efforts of Capital One’s Commercial Card business as a founding member of the team, leading the growth of sales, customer management, sales strategy and analytics as well as marketing and product strategy since the inception of the business, playing a pivotal role in propelling Capital One’s Commercial Card business toward rapid growth. During his tenure at American Express, Stearns served as director of small business relationship management and global corporate payments business development. Andy earned a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University.

“Andy is an exceptional global financial services leader, and we are thrilled to have him join Zip,” said Zip’s Global CEO and Co-Founder Larry Diamond. “His unparalleled expertise within the payments industry and vast network make him uniquely suited for this pivotal role. We eagerly anticipate the valuable contributions he will bring to our organization.”

Stearns is deeply committed to social justice, education, and poverty alleviation, as evidenced by his dedicated volunteer work with organizations such as World Vision, Harbor House Ministries, and Commonwealth Catholic Charities. Through his involvement, he has actively contributed to creating positive change in communities at home and around the world empowering individuals in need.

“I am thrilled to be an integral part of the remarkable Zip success story,” Stearns added. “With my extensive go-to-market experience in the payments industry and the remarkable skills, mission, and entrepreneurial spirit of the Zip team, we continue to be an unstoppable force in the rapidly expanding Buy Now, Pay Later landscape. At Zip we already have strong traction in the US working with partners including Best Buy, Fanatics, Newegg, SHEIN, Mercari and many thousands more but in reality, Buy Now Pay Later is still in its infancy and expected to grow 3X in the next 5 years in the US. Now is the time for merchants to capitalize on the opportunity & together, we will further revolutionize the industry and leave a lasting impact.”

Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip’s mission is to be the first payment choice, everywhere and every day. Zip gives consumers and merchants around the world access to transparent, flexible, and interest-free credit. Driven by people-centered product innovation, Zip is the next generation of payments, helping consumers and businesses to take control of their financial future across the globe. Tens of thousands of retailers around the world offer Zip as a payment choice to millions of growing active customers globally. Zip has an average rating of 4.9 stars across its US and Australian App Stores. For more information or to become a Zip merchant visit: https://zip.co/us

ASX-listed Zip Co Limited (ASX: ZIP) is a leading global financial services company, offering innovative, people-centered products that bring customers and merchants together. On a mission to be the first payment choice everywhere and every day, Zip offers point-of-sale credit and digital payment services around the world, including through strategic investments, connecting millions of customers with its global network of tens of thousands of merchants. Zip provides fair, flexible, and transparent payment options to individual consumers, helping them take control of their financial future and helping merchants to grow their businesses. Zip is committed to responsible lending and is managed by a team with over 100 years of collective experience in retail finance and payments. Zip is also a licensed and regulated credit provider and was founded in Australia in 2013.

