ZineOne Accelerates Evolution of In-Session Marketing with Rebrand to Session AI and Industry-First Research Report

Session AI’s first annual industry report on the state of in-session marketing reveals that 97% of retailers view converting anonymous website traffic as essential for privacy-first marketing in ecommerce

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZineOne, the in-session marketing platform that provides enterprises with real-time behavioral intelligence and increased conversions for anonymous website visitors, today announced its official rebrand to Session AI.

Session AI represents an important evolution of ZineOne and reflects the company’s focus on in-session marketing and privacy-forward ecommerce solutions. With third-party cookies on the decline, Session AI is at the vanguard of a new marketing movement, towards understanding, uncovering, and converting consumer intelligence signals in a privacy-first world. Session AI analyzes clickstream data to understand and predict intent, enabling brands to deliver highly personalized consumer experiences, increase engagement, lift conversion rates, average order values and revenues per visitor.

The new name also reflects the technology behind Session AI, which harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to help brands predict customer needs and desires. On average, this has enabled retailers – to drive an average of 25% lift in conversions for anonymous visitors and a 29.6% increase in conversions for known visitors on targeted segments. Current clients include household names, like Men’s Wearhouse, KEEN Footwear and Advance Auto Parts.

“Since our inception, ensuring relevant consumer experiences with AI driven intelligence has been an essential part of doing business for ecommerce brands,” said Debjani Deb, co-founder and CEO, Session AI. “We’ve built a clearer understanding of consumer behavior focused on real-time session interactions and I’m proud to say that we have helped our customers deliver exceptional results. In this fast moving ecommerce landscape that is focused on fundamentals of conversation and generating revenue per click the Session AI team is focused on using artificial intelligence to drive business outcomes. So, we’re excited to embark on this next chapter as Session AI.”

The State of In-Session Marketing in 2023

The rebrand demonstrates Session AI’s commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of ecommerce brands. It also reflects the findings of Session AI’s ‘State of in-session marketing 2023’ report, which revealed that nearly all retailers (98%) have concerns about converting anonymous website traffic – and 97% believe that real-time site conversions will be essential after the removal of third-party cookies from browsers. The report’s findings also underscore the need for more awareness of the importance of anonymous traffic. On average, respondents estimated that anonymous visitors accounted for an average of 50% of their ecommerce traffic, however, Session AI data found that the number is actually closer to 90%.

“We see a disparity amongst retailers between perceived and actual data around anonymous traffic. This means there is an incredible amount of unlocked potential for brands to realize through in-session marketing,” said Deb. “Our goal with the rebrand is to further cement Session AI as the light-touch solution retailers are looking for to preserve data privacy while increasing engagement and conversions for anonymous traffic. Built for a privacy-first world with evolving ecommerce needs, we empower brands to unlock infinite potential and provide the personalized experiences customers crave.”

To download the ‘State of in-session marketing 2023: an ecommerce report’, please visit: https://go.zineone.com/ecommerce-report.html.

About Session AI

Session AI is revolutionizing ecommerce with in-session marketing. Ninety percent of ecommerce sessions are anonymous, and Session AI addresses this challenge by leveraging ML models to understand real-time consumer micro-behaviors at scale for both known and unknown visitors. This privacy-first intelligence enables brands to deliver personalized experiences that convert in the moment. Leading businesses like KOHL’s, Men’s Wearhouse, KEEN, and Advance Auto Parts have seen remarkable results, with millions in incremental revenue and 32% lifts in conversion rates. Session AI is proud to partner with top industry players like Adobe, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, HCL Software, Pega, and AWS. Visit sessionai.com to learn more.

