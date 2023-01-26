Zimperium Appoints Sammie Walker as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Growth

Seasoned marketing executive brings extensive go-to-market strategy and category-creation experience to Mobile Security Leader

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zimperium, the only mobile security platform purpose-built for enterprise environments, today announced that Sammie Walker has joined the company as chief marketing officer (CMO). In this role, Sammie will be responsible for driving growth and awareness of Zimperium’s mobile security platform as the company scales to provide organizations worldwide with protection against the increasing volume and severity of mobile threats. To support this growth, Zimperium continues investing in its team and leadership following the company’s $525 million acquisition by Liberty Strategic Capital last year.

A veteran technology marketing executive with 25+ years of experience in high-tech, Walker specializes in performance-marketing, demand generation and building leading brands for technology and cybersecurity companies. Most recently, she served as CMO at Bugcrowd where she earned positive market validation from leading industry analysts and established Bugcrowd as the leader of Crowdsourced Cybersecurity. Prior to that, she spent five years as CMO at Infoblox, the leader in next generation DNS management and security where she led a data-driven transformation of its marketing team and transformed the company’s brand from a data-center networking provider to a modern, cloud-first networking and security company.

“Mobile devices are an increasing focus of cybercriminals. Last year, there was a 466% increase in exploited, zero-day vulnerabilities used in active attacks against mobile endpoints. But it is not just mobile endpoints introducing risk into corporate systems – 42% of organizations reported unauthorized apps and resources accessed enterprise data,” said Shridhar Mittal, CEO, Zimperium. “As Zimperium enters a high-growth phase to help more organizations protect against increasing threats to their endpoints and applications, Sammie is the perfect person to join our leadership team as CMO. She brings extensive experience in driving growth, building strong teams and accelerating pipeline for networking and security companies. She is a world-class leader, and we are excited for her to join us as we continue our next phase of growth.”

As the global leader in mobile endpoint and app security, Zimperium offers real-time, on-device protection against both known and unknown threats. Zimperium’s patented and award-winning z9 machine learning-based engine protects mobile endpoints and apps from device, network, phishing, and application attacks. In addition, with insights derived from its threat intelligence team, zLabs, Zimperium stays ahead of the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape and frequently publishes comprehensive research and analysis on the current state of mobile security and new mobile threats.

“Organizations are realizing that the mobile threat is real as more and more of them suffer catastrophic damage after falling victim to mobile attacks far outside their traditional security protections,” said Sammie Walker, CMO, Zimperium. “As the only security platform that can protect the entire mobile ecosystem – from applications to endpoints – Zimperium has a unique opportunity to continue building on its leadership position in the mobile security space while helping organizations around the world become more secure. By scaling our marketing efforts, we can build on Zimperium’s winning track record and bring our solutions to an even wider audience.”

To learn more, visit the Zimperium website: https://www.zimperium.com/

About Zimperium

Zimperium provides the only mobile security platform purpose-built for enterprise environments. With machine learning-based protection and a single platform that secures everything from endpoints to applications, Zimperium is the only solution to provide on-device mobile threat defense to protect growing and evolving mobile environments. Zimperium is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. For more information, follow Zimperium on Twitter (@Zimperium) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/zimperium), or visit www.Zimperium.com.

Contacts

Media:

Kelly Mitchell



fama PR for Zimperium



zimperium@famapr.com