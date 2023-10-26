Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in November

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in two investor conferences in November.
Details of the conferences are as follows:
2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, Telecommunications Conference
Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, NY
Date and time: November 14, 2023, 4:40 pm (ET)
Webcast: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/tmit2023/0Brf7L.cfm
UBS Global Technology Conference
Location: The Phoenician Hotel, Scottsdale, AZ
Date and time: November 29, 2023
Webcast: No formal presentation
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.
