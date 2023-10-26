Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in November

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in two investor conferences in November.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, Telecommunications Conference

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, NY

Date and time: November 14, 2023, 4:40 pm (ET)

Webcast: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/tmit2023/0Brf7L.cfm

UBS Global Technology Conference

Location: The Phoenician Hotel, Scottsdale, AZ

Date and time: November 29, 2023

Webcast: No formal presentation

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

Contacts

Alan Steier

Investor Relations

Ziff Davis, Inc.

[email protected]

Rebecca Wright

Corporate Communications

Ziff Davis, Inc.

[email protected]

