Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in March

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in two investor conferences in March.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

SIG Susquehanna 12th Annual Technology Conference



Location: New York, NY



Date and time: March 2, 2023



Webcast: No formal presentation

The JMP Securities Technology Conference



Location: The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, CA



Date and time: March 6, 2023, 3:30 pm (PT)



Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp58/zd/1411800

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

Rebecca Wright



Ziff Davis, Inc.



(212) 503-5247



investor@ziffdavis.com