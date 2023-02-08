Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in March

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in two investor conferences in March.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

SIG Susquehanna 12th Annual Technology Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date and time: March 2, 2023

Webcast: No formal presentation

The JMP Securities Technology Conference

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, CA

Date and time: March 6, 2023, 3:30 pm (PT)

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp58/zd/1411800

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

Contacts

Rebecca Wright

Ziff Davis, Inc.

(212) 503-5247

investor@ziffdavis.com

