Ziff Davis to Participate in One Investor Conference in May

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in one investor conference in May.

Details of the conference are as follows:

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Location: The Westin Copley Place, Boston, MA

Date and time: May 22, 2023, 2:30 pm (ET)

Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc23/sessions/46229-ziff-davis-inc/webcast

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

