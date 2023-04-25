Ziff Davis to Participate in One Investor Conference in May

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in one investor conference in May.

Ads image

Details of the conference are as follows:

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Location: The Westin Copley Place, Boston, MA

Date and time: May 22, 2023, 2:30 pm (ET)

Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc23/sessions/46229-ziff-davis-inc/webcast

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

Contacts

Rebecca Wright

Ziff Davis, Inc.

(212) 503-5247

investor@ziffdavis.com

The Latest

Partner News

Boost Your Sales

Meet & Learn
Portada Council System
Meetings

U.S.

LatAm
2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

Learn More

Who is Moving Now

Popular Now