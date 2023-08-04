Ziff Davis Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Reaffirms 2023 Guidance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) (“Ziff Davis” or “the Company”) today reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.





“We are cautiously optimistic about the second half of the year, as we are seeing some positive trends in our businesses,” said Vivek Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Ziff Davis. “We are especially enthusiastic about our recently announced strategic partnership with Xyla, which we believe will accelerate AI enablement across our portfolio.”

SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Q2 2023 quarterly revenues decreased 3.4% to $326.0 million compared to $337.4 million for Q2 2022.

Income from operations decreased 15.2% to $38.9 million compared to $45.9 million for Q2 2022.

Net income (loss) increased to $16.7 million compared to $(46.4) million for Q2 2022 primarily due to losses on our investment in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (“Consensus”) in Q2 2022 that did not recur.

Net income (loss) per diluted share (2) increased to $0.36 in Q2 2023 compared to $(0.99) for Q2 2022.

increased to $0.36 in Q2 2023 compared to $(0.99) for Q2 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the quarter decreased 9.6% to $106.7 million compared to $118.0 million for Q2 2022.

for the quarter decreased 9.6% to $106.7 million compared to $118.0 million for Q2 2022. Adjusted net income (1) decreased 19.9% to $59.6 million compared to $74.4 million for Q2 2022.

decreased 19.9% to $59.6 million compared to $74.4 million for Q2 2022. Adjusted net income per diluted share (1)(2) (or “Adjusted diluted EPS”) for the quarter decreased 19.6% to $1.27 compared to $1.58 for Q2 2022.

(or “Adjusted diluted EPS”) for the quarter decreased 19.6% to $1.27 compared to $1.58 for Q2 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities was $39.7 million in Q2 2023 compared to $76.0 million in Q2 2022. Free cash flow (1) was $14.5 million in Q2 2023 compared to $52.6 million in Q2 2022.

was $14.5 million in Q2 2023 compared to $52.6 million in Q2 2022. Ziff Davis ended the quarter with approximately $829.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments after deploying approximately $62.7 million primarily related to share repurchases and approximately $1.5 million during the quarter for current and prior year acquisitions.

The following table reflects additional results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively (in millions, except per share amounts).

Three months ended



June 30, % Change Six months ended



June 30, % Change 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Digital Media $ 252.8 $ 258.4 (2.2 )% $ 487.0 $ 493.0 (1.2 )% Cybersecurity and Martech $ 73.2 $ 79.0 (7.3 )% $ 146.2 $ 159.4 (8.3 )% Total revenue(3) $ 326.0 $ 337.4 (3.4 )% $ 633.2 $ 652.4 (3.0 )% Income from operations $ 38.9 $ 45.9 (15.2 )% $ 65.2 $ 76.4 (14.7 )% Operating income margin 11.9 % 13.6 % (1.7 )% 10.3 % 11.7 % (1.4 )% Net income (loss) $ 16.7 $ (46.4 ) 135.9 % $ 9.1 $ (21.9 ) 141.6 % Net income (loss) per diluted share(2) $ 0.36 $ (0.99 ) 136.4 % $ 0.19 $ (0.47 ) 140.4 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 106.7 $ 118.0 (9.6 )% $ 201.0 $ 218.8 (8.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 32.7 % 35.0 % (2.3 )% 31.7 % 33.5 % (1.8 )% Adjusted net income(1) $ 59.6 $ 74.4 (19.9 )% $ 111.3 $ 132.4 (15.9 )% Adjusted diluted EPS(1)(2) $ 1.27 $ 1.58 (19.6 )% $ 2.37 $ 2.81 (15.7 )% Net cash provided by operating activities $ 39.7 $ 76.0 (47.8 )% $ 155.0 $ 192.5 (19.5 )% Free cash flow(1) $ 14.5 $ 52.6 (72.4 )% $ 99.8 $ 138.6 (28.0 )%

Notes:

(1) For definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures refer to section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” further in this report. (2) The estimated GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 27.2% and (33.2)% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 23.7% and 12,760.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The estimated Adjusted effective tax rates were approximately 24.8% and 22.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 24.3% and 22.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (3) The revenues associated with each of the businesses may not foot precisely since each is presented independently.

ZIFF DAVIS GUIDANCE

The Company reaffirms its guidance for fiscal year 2023 as follows (in millions, except per share data):

2023 Range of Estimates Low High Revenue $ 1,350.0 $ 1,408.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 479.0 $ 514.0 Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 6.02 $ 6.54

______________________________________________________ * Adjusted diluted EPS for 2023 excludes share-based compensation ranging between $32 million and $34 million, amortization of acquired intangibles, and the impact of any currently unanticipated items, in each case net of tax. It is anticipated that the Adjusted effective tax rate for 2023 will be between 23.0% and 25.0%.

A reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted EPS to the corresponding GAAP guidance financial measures is not available without unreasonable effort due, primarily, to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of non-operating matters that may arise in the future.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Ziff Davis will host a live audio webcast and conference call discussing its second quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 8:30AM ET. The live webcast and call will be accessible by phone by dialing (844) 985-2014 or via www.ziffdavis.com. Following the event, the audio recording and presentation materials will be archived and made available at www.ziffdavis.com.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this Press Release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and the “Ziff Davis Guidance” section regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2023 financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow advertising revenues, profitability, and cash flows, particularly in light of an uncertain U.S. or worldwide economy, including the possibility of economic downturn or recession; the Company’s ability to make interest and debt payments; the Company’s ability to identify, close, and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of losing critical third-party vendors or key personnel; the risks associated with fraudulent activity, system failure, or a security breach; risks related to our ability to adhere to our internal controls and procedures; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; the risks related to supply chain disruptions, inflationary conditions, and rising interest rates; the risk of liability for legal and other claims; and the numerous other factors set forth in Ziff Davis’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Ziff Davis, refer to the 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Ziff Davis on March 1, 2023, and the other reports filed by Ziff Davis from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and in the “Ziff Davis Guidance” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2023 financial performance are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this Press Release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 679,090 $ 652,793 Short-term investments 35,816 58,421 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $7,511 and $6,868, respectively 285,909 304,739 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 74,044 68,319 Total current assets 1,074,859 1,084,272 Long-term investments 114,356 127,871 Property and equipment, net of accumulated amortization of $296,223 and $255,586, respectively 192,380 178,184 Intangible assets, net 401,639 462,815 Goodwill 1,599,896 1,591,474 Deferred income taxes 8,561 8,523 Other assets 77,598 80,131 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,469,289 $ 3,533,270 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 127,145 $ 120,829 Accrued employee related costs 33,659 42,178 Other accrued liabilities 52,702 39,539 Income taxes payable, current 11,052 19,712 Deferred revenue, current 188,725 187,904 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 22,760 22,286 Total current liabilities 436,043 432,448 Long-term debt 1,000,178 999,053 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 8,303 9,103 Deferred income taxes 58,198 79,007 Income taxes payable, noncurrent 8,486 11,675 Other long-term liabilities 95,399 109,373 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,606,607 1,640,659 Common stock 464 473 Additional paid-in capital 448,920 439,681 Retained earnings 1,492,879 1,537,830 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (79,581 ) (85,373 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,862,682 1,892,611 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,469,289 $ 3,533,270

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenues $ 326,016 $ 337,356 $ 633,158 $ 652,424 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 47,421 46,004 93,151 92,104 Sales and marketing 119,934 123,777 235,854 241,539 Research, development, and engineering 17,817 19,721 35,731 38,148 General and administrative 101,949 101,967 203,212 204,184 Total operating costs and expenses 287,121 291,469 567,948 575,975 Income from operations 38,895 45,887 65,210 76,449 Interest expense, net (10,483 ) (9,569 ) (14,963 ) (19,859 ) Gain on debt extinguishment, net — 2,613 — 1,393 (Loss) gain on investments, net — (48,243 ) 357 (48,243 ) Unrealized loss on short-term investments held at the reporting date, net (3,196 ) (27,317 ) (23,541 ) (18,366 ) Other (loss) income, net (1,503 ) 6,345 (2,411 ) 8,744 Income (loss) before income taxes and loss from equity method investment, net 23,713 (30,284 ) 24,652 118 Income tax expense (6,461 ) (10,051 ) (5,845 ) (15,131 ) Loss from equity method investment, net (573 ) (6,101 ) (9,755 ) (6,886 ) Net income (loss) $ 16,679 $ (46,436 ) $ 9,052 $ (21,899 ) Basic $ 0.36 $ (0.99 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.47 ) Diluted $ 0.36 $ (0.99 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.47 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 46,798,800 46,978,709 46,892,504 47,016,351 Diluted 46,798,800 46,978,709 46,892,504 47,016,351

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 9,052 $ (21,899 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 111,479 118,943 Non-cash operating lease costs 5,924 5,913 Share-based compensation 17,619 14,420 Provision for credit losses (benefit) on accounts receivable 1,819 (1,376 ) Deferred income taxes, net (18,330 ) (10,266 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt, net — (1,393 ) Loss from equity method investments 9,755 6,886 Unrealized loss on short-term investments held at the reporting date 23,541 18,366 (Gain) loss on investment, net (357 ) 48,243 Other 3,834 2,106 Decrease (increase) in: Accounts receivable 20,470 77,168 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (13,038 ) 5,804 Other assets (4,030 ) (4,990 ) Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable (1,332 ) (36,504 ) Deferred revenue (1,777 ) (11,882 ) Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities (9,594 ) (17,055 ) Total operating cash provided by continuing operations 155,035 192,484 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (55,250 ) (53,876 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (9,492 ) (92,425 ) Investment in available-for-sale securities — (15,000 ) Proceeds from sale of equity investments 3,174 — Other (3,753 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (65,321 ) (161,301 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt — (72,853 ) Proceeds from term loan — 89,991 Debt extinguishment costs — (756 ) Repurchase of common stock (62,678 ) (76,345 ) Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 4,724 5,235 Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 148 Deferred payments for acquisitions (6,679 ) (7,094 ) Other 21 (5 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (64,612 ) (61,679 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,195 (16,056 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 26,297 (46,552 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 652,793 694,842 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 679,090 $ 648,290

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, Free cash flow, and Adjusted effective tax rate (collectively the “non-GAAP financial measures”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results or, in certain cases, may be non-cash in nature. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures presented in accordance with GAAP, and our use of these terms may vary from that of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the certain items listed below. Excluding these items from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which exclude similar items. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures excluding these items provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. We further believe these measures are useful to investors in that they allow for greater transparency of certain line items in the Company’s financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) with adjustments to reflect the addition or elimination of certain items including:

Interest expense, net;

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment, net;

(Gain) loss on sale of business;

Unrealized (gain) loss on short-term investments held at the reporting date, including the unrealized (gain) loss on our investment in Consensus;

(Gain) loss on investments, net;

Other (income) expense, net;

Income tax (benefit) expense;

(Income) loss from equity method investments, net;

Depreciation and amortization;

Share-based compensation;

Acquisition, integration, and other costs, including adjustments to contingent consideration, lease terminations, retention bonuses, other acquisition-specific items, and other costs, such as severance and legal settlements;

Disposal related costs associated with disposal of certain businesses;

Lease asset impairments and other charges; and

Goodwill impairment on business.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Revenue.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as Net income (loss) with adjustments to reflect the addition or elimination of certain statement of operations items including, but not limited to:

Interest costs related to the difference between the imputed and coupon interest expense associated with the 4.625% Senior Notes and a charge that the Company determined to be penalty interest associated with 1.75% Convertible Notes in each period presented;

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment, net;

(Gain) loss on sale of business;

Unrealized (gain) loss on short-term investments held at the reporting date, including the unrealized (gain) loss on our investment in Consensus;

(Gain) loss on investments, net;

(Income) loss from equity method investments, net;

Amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired;

Goodwill impairment on business;

Share-based compensation;

Acquisition, integration and other costs, including adjustments to contingent consideration, lease terminations, retention bonuses, other acquisition-specific items, and other costs, such as severance and legal settlements;

Disposal related costs associated with disposal of certain businesses;

Lease asset impairments and other charges; and

Dilutive effect of the convertible debt.

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated by dividing Adjusted net income (loss) by the diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding that excludes the effect of convertible debt dilution.

Free cash flow is defined as Net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus changes in contingent consideration.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 16,679 $ (46,436 ) $ 9,052 $ (21,899 ) Interest expense, net 10,483 9,569 14,963 19,859 Gain on debt extinguishment, net — (2,613 ) — (1,393 ) Unrealized loss on short-term investments held at the reporting date 3,196 27,317 23,541 18,366 Loss (gain) on investments, net — 48,243 (357 ) 48,243 Other loss (income), net 1,503 (6,345 ) 2,411 (8,744 ) Income tax expense 6,461 10,051 5,845 15,131 (Gain) loss from equity method investment, net (927 ) 6,101 8,255 6,886 Depreciation and amortization 56,856 59,872 111,479 118,943 Share-based compensation 9,217 7,703 17,619 14,420 Acquisition, integration, and other costs 3,369 3,431 6,894 4,965 Disposal related costs 60 65 209 1,304 Lease asset impairments and other charges (221 ) 1,079 1,098 2,744 Adjusted EBITDA $ 106,676 $ 118,037 $ 201,009 $ 218,825

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) The following table sets forth Revenues and a reconciliation of Income (loss) from operations to Adjusted EBITDA by segment: Three months ended June 30, 2023 Digital



Media Cybersecurity



and Martech Corporate Total Revenues $ 252,820 $ 73,196 $ — $ 326,016 Income (loss) from operations $ 36,668 $ 13,565 $ (11,338 ) $ 38,895 Income from equity method investment, net — — (1,500 ) (1,500 ) Depreciation and amortization 45,259 11,590 7 56,856 Share-based compensation 4,070 1,283 3,864 9,217 Acquisition, integration, and other costs 3,256 113 — 3,369 Disposal related costs — — 60 60 Lease asset impairments and other charges (275 ) 54 — (221 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,978 $ 26,605 $ (8,907 ) $ 106,676

Three months ended June 30, 2022 Digital



Media Cybersecurity



and Martech Corporate Total Revenues $ 258,343 $ 79,013 $ — $ 337,356 Income (loss) from operations $ 44,162 $ 13,023 $ (11,298 ) $ 45,887 Depreciation and amortization 47,545 12,263 64 59,872 Share-based compensation 3,306 1,389 3,008 7,703 Acquisition, integration, and other costs 3,183 239 9 3,431 Disposal related costs — — 65 65 Lease asset impairments and other charges 637 442 — 1,079 Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,833 $ 27,356 $ (8,152 ) $ 118,037 ______________________________________________________



Tables above exclude certain intercompany allocations.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted net income with adjustments presented on after-tax basis: Three months ended June 30, 2023 Per diluted



share* 2022 Per diluted



share* Net income (loss) $ 16,679 $ 0.36 $ (46,436 ) $ (0.99 ) Interest costs 5,509 0.12 83 — Gain on debt extinguishment, net — — (2,309 ) (0.05 ) (Gain) loss on sale of business 88 — — — Unrealized (gain) loss on short-term investments held at the reporting date 2,416 0.05 26,273 0.56 (Gain) loss on investments, net — — 48,111 1.02 Loss (income) from equity method investment, net (552 ) (0.01 ) 6,101 0.13 Amortization 25,796 0.55 32,064 0.68 Share-based compensation 7,181 0.15 6,798 0.14 Acquisition, integration, and other costs 2,576 0.05 2,626 0.06 Disposal related costs 44 — 305 0.01 Lease asset impairments and other charges (160 ) — 808 0.02 Adjusted net income $ 59,577 $ 1.27 $ 74,424 $ 1.58

