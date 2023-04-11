Ziff Davis Issues 2022 ESG Report and 2022 DEI Report

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today issued its annual Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report for 2022 and its annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Report for 2022.

The ESG Report covers Ziff Davis’ approach to ESG and shares the tangible results Ziff Davis has achieved across its businesses, in its industry, and within its communities. Included in the Report are findings from Ziff Davis’ most recent greenhouse gas inventory, which calculates the Company’s Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. Additionally, the Report shares the Company’s progress in developing a science-based emissions reduction target. The report also details how we’ve leveraged our platforms to help implement change in our communities, and discusses our extensive data privacy and security and corporate governance practices.

The DEI Report contains the latest update on Company demographics and details the ongoing and upcoming actions Ziff Davis is taking to become more inclusive and representative, including expanded recruitment efforts, new programs supporting employee advancement and mobility within the Company, and enhanced health benefits.

“The experiences and worldviews our employees bring with them to work contribute to our biggest breakthroughs and deepen our understanding of the communities and audiences we serve,” said Ziff Davis CEO Vivek Shah. “We are proud of our work to protect the environment, foster a workplace in which all can thrive, and best serve our customers and communities.”

View Ziff Davis’ 2022 ESG Report at https://bit.ly/ZiffDavis2022ESGReport

View Ziff Davis’ 2022 DEI Report at https://bit.ly/ZiffDavis2022DEIReport

