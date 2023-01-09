ZETA to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, announced that it is scheduled to attend the 25th annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2023.

A live webcast and a replay of the presentation will be accessible on Zeta’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.zetaglobal.com. In addition, the company will host one-on-one and small group meetings at this event.

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the Data-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

