Zeta Global Releases Intelligence-Powered Marketing Innovations to Boost Enterprise Business Growth

New Generative AI capabilities strengthen identity, intelligence, and activation solutions in the Zeta Marketing Platform, as announced at ZETA LIVE 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-powered Marketing Cloud, announced new Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP) solutions to provide enterprise brands with powerful AI-enabled capabilities that deliver better experiences for consumers and better results for marketing programs. The new solutions were first revealed at Zeta’s annual New York City based conference, ZETA LIVE 2023, which brought together thought leaders from across the spectrum of business and culture to discuss the future and power of Intelligence.





During the conference’s Product Keynote, Zeta’s Chief Technology Officer, Chris Monberg, and Chief Data Officer, Neej Gore, unveiled new innovations in identity, generative AI, and consumer engagement delivered through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP). The unified solutions within a single platform will enable enterprise brands to unlock actionable intelligence to make more informed business decisions, improve personalization across all touchpoints, and deliver stronger business results for brands.

Chris Monberg and Neej Gore jointly stated, “Our long-term investments in our Data Cloud and AI, coupled with new innovations that build on the disruptive force of Generative AI, sharpen the ZMP’s differentiation and bring us closer to our vision to make sophisticated marketing simple. The ZMP is one of one. It is the only platform that integrates data from outside a client’s four walls to work seamlessly with their first-party data. Furthermore, the ZMP creates incremental intelligence that augments a brand’s existing customer profiles and bridges the enhanced profile to personalized engagement across multiple channels – all while generating a lower total cost of ownership. It’s a very complex process, but our clients, the world’s most sophisticated marketers, demand more. We truly believe the companies that win in the future will use AI to create and sustain more profitable relationships with consumers through actionable intelligence.”

“Despite massive investments in data and technology, marketers still struggle to personalize more than 50% of their customer interactions, and that number is a lot lower for personalizing journeys,” said Gerry Murray, Research Director, Enterprise Marketing Technology at IDC. “Personalization at scale is crucial to customer experience, loyalty, and lifetime value. As a result, we’re seeing an uptick in replacement of older martech solutions in favor of modern platforms with deeper engagement, intelligence, and data capabilities.”

“We chose Zeta based on their vision and commitment to stay ahead of the market. We are excited to be partnering with Zeta to redefine and deliver cutting-edge Generative AI capabilities that will elevate the way we engage clients and prospects. Together, we are building the AI-powered marketing technologies that will power the next generation of customer experiences,” said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP of Marketing, Hibbett.

New and enhanced Zeta Marketing Platform solutions include:

Powering Enterprise Data Strategies with Connectivity, Efficiency, and Transparency With a CIO

Clean Room: Zeta Clean Room provides a secure environment for sharing data, allowing you to safely tap into the power of partner data to expand your reach.

Data Governance: New data governance controls such as enhanced metadata, intuitive data structuring, privacy safeguards, and advanced data normalization make it easier to nurture customer trust.

Unified Connectivity: A holistic view of all your brand’s inbound data and outbound channels. With this comprehensive visibility, you can monitor data flows in real-time, measure the performance of each source and destination, and optimize your overall data strategy.

Unmatched Intelligence and Generative AI That Provides Answers to Marketers’ Challenges

Release of Zeta Opportunity Engine (ZOE): ZOE enables marketers to ask questions and receive real-time solutions. ZOE also generates content across many topics including user onboarding, product support, and reporting.

Revenue Forecasting & Recommendations: Analyze vast amounts of data to forecast and identify revenue opportunities, visualize your campaign-related revenue and optimizations, and predict the potential impact of recommended actions.

Marketing Mix Models: Forecast your media spend, enabling you to make informed decisions with confidence. This suite of tools includes Scenario Explorer (simulates the results of a specific channel mix), Automated Media Mix (optimizes media spending for revenue, clicks, or conversions), and Margin Optimizer (determines the ideal channel mix for new spend increments.)

Customer Growth Intelligence App: Available via Snowflake’s Data Marketplace, event predictions help brands understand future trends on key metrics, such as conversions and site visits. Paired with signal data from Zeta’s Identity Graph, brands can proactively plan for predicted trends to optimize conversions and campaign outcomes.

Omnichannel Media Activation Within the ZMP, To Wrap Around Your Existing Technology

Media Activation Pro : Create personalized and continuous omnichannel media interactions. Enable simplified, intelligence-backed media and programmatic capabilities that seamlessly integrate into the customer journey. Monitor the performance of your programmatic campaigns in real time. Connect the dots between media touchpoints and desired outcomes with media attribution.

Linear TV To Digital Attribution Optimization: Through Zeta’s partnerships with set-top box data providers, connect ad exposure data directly to your customer data, offline sales, or online web activity.

The presentation of the latest Zeta Marketing Platform roadmap and innovations and all other Zeta Live sessions can be viewed on-demand here. All new solutions can also be found in the latest installment of ZetaVation, a digital magazine featuring Zeta’s products, solutions, and feature announcements, which can be found here.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

