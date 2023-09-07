Zeta Global Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omni-Channel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta Global (NYSE : ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Omni-Channel-Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023 Vendor Assessment*. This IDC MarketScape evaluates 14 vendors in the omni-channel marketing platforms for B2C Enterprises space.





Gerry Murray, Research Director of IDC’s MarketScape of IDC’s Enterprise Marketing Technology Service stated, “The Zeta Marketing Platform was recognized for reducing multivendor complexity across email service providers (ESP), customer data platforms (CDP), demand-side platforms (DSP), and omni-channel engagement. Zeta’s integrated technology, data, and services help enterprise organizations simplify marketing and drive revenue performance.”

The IDC MarketScape report identifies some of the Zeta Marketing Platform’s strengths, including:

Designed to enable enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers, the [ZMP] solution offers a combination of core products, add-on modules, and services that are formulated to serve specific market opportunities or vertical segments.

Zeta has one of the largest consumer and business-to-business data sets (outside the walled garden vendors) with 2.4+ billion consumer IDs (750+ million deterministic), along with location, transaction, and intent signals, which are derived from one of the world’s largest repositories of personally identifiable information (PII).

“Zeta’s strategy is to empower CMOs and their teams to make intelligence-based business decisions that deliver stronger results,” said Christian Monberg, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product, at Zeta Global. “Within the ZMP, marketers can harness intelligence that unlocks their ability to build, optimize, and activate marketing programs that accelerate growth and provide individualized consumer experiences across every channel. Recognition in this IDC MarketScape is appreciated and we believe It reinforces our continued investment in innovating as we design solutions for our customers.”

The Zeta Marketing Platform combines identity, intelligence, and activation to create better experiences for consumers and deliver better results for brands. This unique combination provides an integrated approach for marketing technology products (CRM, CDP, ESP, DSP) and solution messaging across all available and emerging channels.

To learn more about the Zeta Marketing Platform and other trends in intelligence, marketing, and creativity, tune into Zeta’s annual conference, ZETA LIVE 2023, on Thursday, September 28th. ZETA LIVE will include celebrity keynotes, iconic business leaders, and some of the most forward-thinking CEOs and CMOs today. The conference will be held in-person from New York City and simulcast globally via live stream. Zeta Live’s virtual experience is free and open for all to attend. Please register at the ZETA LIVE 2023 site.

About Zeta Global



Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omni-Channel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023 Vendor Assessment, (Doc #US49727423), August 2023)

About IDC MarketScape:



IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

