Zencity Launches New Platform To Help Governments Build & Maintain Public Trust

Zencity Unveils Accompanying New Brand Identity Reflecting Focus on Building Trust

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With only one in three Americans having high trust in state or local government, Zencity, the leading Govtech company that serves 7 in 10 of America’s largest cities, today launched the new Zencity 360 platform, accompanied by a rebrand and refined mission, to tackle this profound challenge.





The new Zencity 360 platform offers government agencies the complete set of tools they need to:

Engage Proactively: Deploy real-time, representative surveys to ensure every voice, not just the loudest, is heard.

Deploy real-time, representative surveys to ensure every voice, not just the loudest, is heard. Measure Performance: Continually assess and enhance the efficacy of services, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of their community.

Continually assess and enhance the efficacy of services, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of their community. Monitor Digital Conversations: Stay abreast of the large volume of discussions transpiring online to remain responsive and informed.

Stay abreast of the large volume of discussions transpiring online to remain responsive and informed. Collaborate Digitally: Work side-by-side with the community on significant projects, breaking down silos and fostering transparency and collaboration.

Making these tools available to cities, counties, law enforcement agencies and state agencies as a unified Zencity 360 platform provides a comprehensive solution for agencies when managing public trust. This will enable state and local governments to manage trust more efficiently, with fewer resources, on one platform and in the most comprehensive way known to date.

With the launch of its new Zencity 360 Platform, the company is setting a new standard for how state and local governments obtain community input, understand it, and use it to make effective decisions. Previously, government agencies had to purchase piecemeal solutions for individual engagement needs, increasing both cost and complexity. Zencity 360 solves this by integrating all the capabilities required to be successful in 2023 into one solution.

“High barriers to participation, contentious meetings, and antiquated methods of gathering input have perpetuated the ‘same ten people’ problem, where a few voices dominate the conversation about decisions that impact entire communities,” said Zencity CEO Eyal Feder-Levy. “This problem emphasizes the voices of the few and excludes the many, impeding effective governance.”

New Brand Visual Identity

To align with its refined mission, Zencity’s rejuvenated visual identity embodies the spirit of collaboration, trust, and maturity. Symbols, typography, and a nuanced color palette resonate with the themes of unity, clarity, and progress, reflecting the brand’s commitment to fostering meaningful relationships between governments and their constituents. The refreshed identity includes a completely new website.

About Zencity

Founded in 2016 and based in New York City and Tel Aviv, Govtech company Zencity is the platform for community trust, purpose-built for government. By putting comprehensive and proactive community input tools, sophisticated analytics, and expert support at their fingertips, Zencity empowers government and public safety leaders with the data to make more confident, transparent and effective decisions that earn residents’ trust. More than 350 government agencies use Zencity every day, from Los Angeles, Chicago, and Harris County, TX, to Greensboro, NC, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Colorado Springs, CO.

