Zebra Technologies Appoints Rob Armstrong as Chief Marketing Officer

Business and marketing executive with nearly 20 years of experience to continue to help drive company strategy and growth

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, announced that Rob Armstrong has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Armstrong steps into the role as Jeff Schmitz, who most recently served as Chief Human Resources and Marketing Officer, becomes Zebra’s Chief People Officer.





“We are excited to have Rob join our executive team as Chief Marketing Officer as he has been instrumental in elevating the marketing team’s impact on our business and collaborating with teams across Zebra to drive our organic and inorganic growth strategy,” said Bill Burns, Chief Executive Officer, Zebra Technologies. “Our people are our greatest asset so we are further strengthening our focus on attracting, developing and retaining the best people globally. We are grateful to Jeff for his strong cross-functional execution and ongoing leadership as we continue building an inclusive culture and diverse workforce while preparing the leaders of tomorrow.”

Armstrong joined Zebra in 2014 when the company acquired Motorola Solutions’ Enterprise Business. Since that time, he held various leadership roles in marketing, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing & Channels. In this role, he was responsible for leading Zebra’s marketing strategy and execution across the company’s full product and solution portfolio. He also led channel and digital marketing, media relations, brand strategy, channel development, pricing and analytics.

“I’m proud to have Rob move into the CMO role at Zebra in recognition of his significant accomplishments and contributions to the business,” said Jeff Schmitz, Chief People Officer, Zebra Technologies. “We are pleased to fill this critical role with internal talent as we continue to focus on succession planning and leadership development. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with Rob and his team as I transition to the role of Chief People Officer.”

As CMO, Armstrong will lead a talented global marketing team to continue to drive preference and evolve the Zebra brand in over 100 countries in collaboration with more than 10,000 partners in the company’s growing channel ecosystem. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame and currently serves as a board member for Bernie’s Book Bank and FIRST Illinois Robotics.

“I’m honored to be appointed Zebra’s Chief Marketing Officer and am grateful to Jeff for his leadership,” said Armstrong. “I look forward to the opportunities ahead to collaborate with colleagues across Zebra to drive strategic growth and expand our customer value proposition. I’m also proud of all the accomplishments our marketing team has achieved over the past few years and am excited about what is ahead of us.”

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 86% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #42 on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

