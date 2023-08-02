ZCG Consulting Announces Key Hires

Firm Continues to Attract Top Talent and Expand Team to Support Portfolio and Firm Growth

ZCG Consulting ("ZCGC"), the business consulting platform of ZCG and a results‐oriented management consulting firm for middle market businesses, today announced the addition of several new team members, including three esteemed Partners, as part of ZCGC's ongoing commitment to providing unique expertise across multiple sectors in support of its extensive portfolio and the firm at large.





“We are delighted to welcome these individuals to our growing team of world-class talent,” said James Zenni, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. “These exceptional professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and innovation to our organization, and their collective skills and vast experience will undoubtedly enhance our ability to deliver unparalleled solutions and value to all our stakeholders.”

The following individuals have joined ZCGC:

Subrata Bhaumik has joined as Partner, Strategic Finance. Mr. Bhaumik brings over 40 years of leadership experience in the financial industry and will be responsible for providing interim CFO leadership and support across ZCG’s portfolio companies. Prior to joining ZCGC, Mr. Bhaumik held prominent leadership positions at various financial institutions, including Dunes Point Capital, Dubin Clark, CI Capital and Liberty Partners, specializing in operational financial leadership, merger integration, enterprise software implementations, turnarounds, restructuring and performance improvement. Beyond his private equity experience, Mr. Bhaumik has also held CFO and senior financial leadership roles at Acme Smoked Fish Corp, Dun & Bradstreet Asia, Schlumberger and Siemens Medical Systems. Mr. Bhaumik holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics from the University of Calcutta, India, and an MBA from the Zicklin School of Business, City University of New York.

Dustin Goodwin has joined as Partner, Strategic Technology. Bringing valuable insights from his career in technological innovation and transformation, Mr. Goodwin will be responsible for the strategy and oversight of portfolio company technology initiatives. Prior to joining ZCGC, Mr. Goodwin served as the CIO at Proterra, where he drove the successful growth of the IT program through implementing agile methodologies, resource optimization and cybersecurity initiatives. Mr. Goodwin’s vast experience also includes key positions at To & From, Nayya Health, Icahn Enterprises and Royal Bank of Canada in a variety of senior technology roles. Mr. Goodwin holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems from the University of Miami.

Zachary Nippert has joined as Partner, Digital Revenue Officer. With a wealth of experience in sales and marketing execution, go-to-market strategy, product innovation and digital revenue generation for growth, Mr. Nippert joins ZCGC from CivicScience, where he held several leadership roles, including President and Chief Commercial Officer. At CivicScience, Mr. Nippert’s strategic acumen and market intelligence expertise were instrumental in his ability to lead product, marketing, delivery and sales teams across multiple business units to drive success and enhance the company’s scale. Prior to CivicScience, Mr. Nippert spent a decade in multiple roles of increasing responsibility at LRWMotiveQuest, eventually serving as President. Mr. Nippert holds a Bachelor of Science in Business and Marketing from The Richard T. Farmer School of Business, Miami University (Ohio).

Michelle Cohen has joined as Analyst, Real Estate & Infrastructure. Ms. Cohen’s relevant background will drive her success in managing real estate projects, devising strategic plans and program initiatives, and liaising with design and construction experts. Ms. Cohen’s prior experience at Jacobs Engineering underscores her proficiency in overseeing and developing projects across various sectors. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management Engineering from New York University Tandon School of Engineering.

About ZCG Consulting

ZCG Consulting (“ZCGC”) is the business consulting platform of ZCG and is a results‐oriented management consulting firm for middle market businesses. A reliable resource for private equity firms and their portfolio companies, our professionals offer deep functional expertise and customizable hands-on solutions to accelerate growth.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions.

For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested tens of billions in capital and have industry leading track records in private equity and credit.

ZCG has approximately $7B of AUM in asset management and its investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

ZCG has a global team comprised of over 400 talented professionals. For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.

