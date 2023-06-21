You.com Introduces YouPro, The All-In-One Subscription Featuring Latest AI Tools

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–You.com, the world’s first AI chatbot capable of searching the web, introduced YouPro, a subscription service offering unlimited access to the latest AI chat and generative AI writing and image tools at an affordable price and within an intuitive interface.

With YouPro, experience the freedom of unlimited access to cutting-edge AI models, including GPT-4 and Stable Diffusion XL, to search, write, code, and create images, all in one place.

YouPro includes:

Unlimited AI chat searches with citations, rich media, and web results

Access to the most comprehensive AI model for summarization, reasoning, and problem-solving

Unlimited AI image generation, including photorealistic images

Unlimited AI writing generations

Priority AI chat uptime, even when demand is high

Early access to APIs and the latest AI innovations, including personal assistant features

For a limited time, YouPro is available for $9.99/month ($119.99 per year), making it one of the most affordable AI accomplishment tool bundles that utilize GPT-4 (OpenAI’s GPT-4 plan is $20/month).

The free version of You.com is accessible worldwide and provides an alternative to Google search with a chatbot, offering AI chat searches and AI image and text generations.

“Since introducing the first AI chatbot that searches the web, we’ve been committed to democratizing access to the latest AI technology so people can achieve more. We believe that getting access to cutting-edge AI tools at an affordable price within an easy-to-use interface will help more people elevate their productivity, creativity, and online search experience,” said Richard Socher, founder and CEO of You.com.

To subscribe to YouPro, visit You.com.

About You.com

You.com, founded in 2020 by top AI research scientists, is a revolutionary AI chatbot and search engine. You.com uses a Large Language Model (LLM) to deliver personalized responses to queries with human-like replies. Its AI tools YouChat, YouCode, YouWrite, and YouImagine provide efficient web search, content and image creation, and code generation. With advanced machine learning, You.com streamlines answer to complex questions, aids in tasks, and supports research with citations and up-to-date information, enhancing productivity and saving time.

Contacts

Julia La Roche



Head of Communications



press@you.com