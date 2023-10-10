“You Can in Michigan” Talent Marketing Campaign Launches to Build the Workforce of the Future and Welcome New Residents to the Great Lakes State

The campaign marks the latest in Michigan’s bold approach to attracting more businesses, workers, and population

LANSING, Mich. – The state of Michigan today unveils a new talent attraction marketing campaign created to highlight Michigan's multi-year, multimillion-dollar investment to fill high-tech jobs, grow permanent population, and create new career pathways. The national "You Can in Michigan" campaign leans on career opportunity, quality of life and affordability to intrigue and inspire job seekers and entrepreneurs across America to consider Michigan as the ultimate destination to work, start or grow a business, play and thrive.









A Once-in-a-Generation Effort to Build the Workforce of the Future

Amid a war for talent, the “You Can in Michigan” campaign brings to life the enviable cost of living, welcoming communities and outdoor recreation available in Michigan for all kinds of workers, from techies on the coasts and city dwellers seeking affordability to young adults in rural communities with big dreams to impact the future. $20 million is budgeted for the marketing campaign over the first two years, including production and creative development, with an initial $3.5 million budgeted for advertising through the end of this year.

Created by the people behind the beloved Pure Michigan and Pure Opportunity campaigns, and Michigan’s Talent Action Team, all part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the campaign works in parallel with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s holistic approach to economic development through the “Make it in Michigan” strategy, a bipartisan effort designed to grow talent, improve communities and secure project investments in the state. The combined efforts comprise an estimated $59 million talent effort.

“Michigan is a welcoming, inclusive state with strong career opportunities for workers and resources for cutting-edge, high-tech industries that will define the future,” said Governor Whitmer. “Our growth depends on growing and attracting new talent to the state, which is why we’ve worked hard to invest in the kitchen-table issues and pass welcoming policies—so anyone can ‘make it’ in Michigan. From our great quality of life, good cost of living, tuition-free pathways to technical and higher education, and extensive advanced manufacturing infrastructure to, as we like to say, ‘make stuff and grow stuff’ we are excited to share our story and build a brighter future for our Michigan.”

MEDC’s talent marketing campaign builds on Michigan’s existing efforts to showcase its leading ecosystem for business growth and attract employers from all over the world. One aspect, MEDC’s unique Talent Action Team, specifically brings together global employers, education systems and universities, around this strategic campaign to attract workers and train for and fill high-tech jobs in critical industries like mobility, electric vehicles (EVs), semiconductors/chips, biosciences and clean energy. Since launching earlier this year, the effort has already filled more than 500 new jobs with major EV/mobility companies, inspired more than 300 local college students to pursue careers in EV/mobility and awarded scholarships to keep engineering talent in Michigan.

More on Michigan’s Bold Approach

Michigan’s coordinated effort doubling down on talent attraction in policy, programs, and marketing, including the creation of the Growing Michigan Together Council and first-ever state Chief Growth Officer role, has never been seen anywhere in the U.S. at this scale and will grow for decades to come.

This intrepid approach gives job seekers resources and reasons to believe they can in Michigan, focusing on affordability, career opportunities in targeted high-tech industries and personal testimonials from real-life, thriving residents. As part of the campaign, the MEDC created themichiganlife.org, a website that aggregates resources from across the state to help with Michigan career placement, relocation and lifestyle needs.

“We’re tasked with addressing the state’s declining population head on by identifying ways to attract new residents and keep those who already call this great state home,” said Chief Growth Officer Hilary Doe. “My top priority is to showcase Michigan’s strengths and attributes as the best place to live, work, play, raise a family or start a business. To welcome the next generation of Michiganders, we must be loud and proud of this dynamic state and all it has to offer. Compiling statewide resources in a central location reduces barriers for future residents and serves as an essential step to help grow the state’s population.”

MEDC also announces today that it has partnered with FutureFit AI to create the one-of-a-kind Michigan Career Portal to help job seekers and students define and reach their career goals in Michigan. It uses AI to guide future Michiganders through their journey to a rewarding career with a quality Pure Michigan lifestyle. Michigan is the first state to launch an AI-powered career navigation platform for economic development with FutureFit AI.

“No matter who you are or where you are from, our state is ready to welcome you, and we’ll make sure you have everything you need to make it in Michigan,” explained Kerry Ebersole Singh, the MEDC’s Chief Talent Solutions & Engagement Officer. “Whether it’s career mapping, training and higher education, job placement, or building the life you dream of, we’re ready to welcome you. This new campaign is our rally cry for American workers and their families to call Michigan home and stake claim to important, good-paying, high-tech jobs.”

About Michigan Economic Development Corporation: The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) is the state’s marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community development with a focus on growing Michigan’s economy. One of the MEDC’s talent programs, the Talent Action Team works in coordination with Michigan employers, education leaders and training providers to assist prospective job seekers in pursuing career goals, including but not limited to Michigan’s EV and semiconductor industries. For more information on the MEDC and its Talent Action Team, visit www.MichiganBusiness.org. Follow along and join The Michigan Life conversation on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or find out how you can in Michigan at themichiganlife.org.

