Yieldmo Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yieldmo, the leading advertising technology company that operates a Smart Exchange for buyers and sellers, today announced that it has been recognized as an Advertising Platform Leader in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.





Snowflake’s data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The ten categories include:

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment

Identity & Activation Identity & Onboarders Customer Data Activation Advertising Platforms

Measurement & Attribution

Integration & Modeling

Business Intelligence

AI & Machine Learning

Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

“Advertising technology companies are seeing the value of operating with the full breadth of their data, thanks to the Snowflake Data Cloud,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “Yieldmo emerged as a leader in the Advertising Platforms category with customers leveraging their technologies to enable powerful creative ad experiences and AI-driven media performance innovations for brands.”

Yieldmo was identified in Snowflake’s report as a Leader in the Advertising Platforms Category for Ad Exchanges, DSPs and SSPs.

“We are thrilled to be named a Leader in Snowflake’s latest report. It takes a partner like Snowflake to handle the granularity and scale of the proprietary user attention and interaction data we collect, and a flexible and reliable architecture to make that data actionable to our AI and ML models, ” said Teddy Jawde, Chief Product Officer at Yieldmo. “Our patented measurement and curation technology works seamlessly and enables us to deliver the best ad experience for every impression opportunity.”

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

About Yieldmo

Yieldmo is an advertising platform that helps brands improve digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, using bespoke ad formats, proprietary attention signals, predictive format selection, and privacy-safe inventory curation. Yieldmo believes all ads should captivate users and be tailored to their liking. We help brands deliver the best ad for every impression opportunity. Thanks to our advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), our proprietary measurement technology, and our close relationships with publishers, this vision is increasingly attainable. A flexible cloud-based data solution like Snowflake provides a reliable architecture for Yieldmo to continue delivering value to our clients. Discover more at www.yieldmo.com.

