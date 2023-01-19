Yext Wins Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Customer Value Leadership Award

The recognition applauds Yext for its outstanding reputation management solutions in the North American financial services industry.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#financialservices—Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan with a 2022 Customer Value Leadership Award for reputation management in the North American financial services industry. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to companies that have demonstrated excellence in proactively creating value for customers through superior products and services.

The award praises Yext Reviews, a product that enables organizations to monitor, analyze, and respond to customer reviews at scale across the industry’s largest network of direct integration partners. Yext Reviews also supports sentiment analysis for advanced analytics and includes workflows that can generate first-party reviews for a company’s locations, people, and products. These capabilities are particularly relevant to ​​the financial services industry with the recent passage of the SEC Marketing Rule, which allows financial professionals and firms to engage in reputation management strategies to address rising consumer expectations around transparency and consumer feedback.

“Reviews and endorsements are a critical source of feedback for your brand, a space to engage with users, and an area that provides a significant impact on search,” said Shane Closser, Head of Industry for Financial Services at Yext. “Research indicates that over 90% of customers are influenced by online reviews, but the financial services industry has historically been limited in its ability to leverage reviews and endorsements as a form of marketing. With Yext, any professional or firm can capitalize on the new SEC Marketing Rule, promote their ratings and reviews, and optimize their brands’ reputation throughout the entire digital ecosystem.”

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry. After a thorough evaluation process, Yext was selected as a Best Practices award winner.

“We pride ourselves on being a trusted partner to professionals and firms, especially through changing regulatory environments and times of uncertainty,” said Closser. “This award is a testament to our customer-centric approach and the immense value that our platform provides to both new and existing financial services clients. We’re incredibly proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan and are thrilled that our reputation management solutions continue to drive meaningful outcomes for businesses around the world.”

Read Frost & Sullivan’s full award write-up and learn more about Yext’s reputation management solutions for financial services here.

About Yext:

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext’s Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

