Yext to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that senior management will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:

2023 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference: Michael Walrath, CEO and Chair of the Board, will participate in a fireside chat at the conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 9:05 AM ET. A live video webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at https://investors.yext.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the event for one year.

2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference: Darryl Bond, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 1:55 PM ET.

Senior executives will be available for one-on-one meetings with attending investors at both conferences.

About Yext



Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext’s Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

