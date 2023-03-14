Yext Joins the MACH Alliance to Support Open, Best-of-Breed Technology Ecosystems

As a member of the MACH Alliance, Yext will work closely with other members and the community to encourage composable digital experience strategies.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#composable—Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced it has joined the MACH Alliance, a not-for-profit industry body dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. Inclusion in the MACH Alliance certifies that Yext meets the MACH standard of modern technology: microservices based, API-first, cloud-native SaaS, and headless.

Effectively managing first and third-party experiences in a rapidly changing digital landscape is a key challenge for enterprises. With Yext’s pre-built integrations and open APIs, organizations can seamlessly connect Yext products with other best-of-breed technologies to support the ideal composition and delivery of digital experiences that span search engines, websites, mobile apps, chatbots, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. This approach empowers organizations to avoid the cost and inflexibility of monolithic suites while defining composable tech stacks that are better aligned with the needs of their business.

“We’re excited to partner with other members of the MACH Alliance as we encourage the transition away from legacy, monolithic infrastructure to best-of-breed technology ecosystems that provide the agility to remain relevant as business strategies evolve and customer needs change,” said Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer at Yext. “For years, we’ve innovated and built our Answers Platform with robust out-of-the-box integrations and an open MACH architecture. Now we have an industry certification to prove it. Our customers can look at our membership in the MACH Alliance and confidently know that they can use Yext products with their CDP, commerce platform, business intelligence tools, and more.”

Yext’s Answers Platform has an intuitive user interface, leading content management capabilities, low and no-code tools, and many other features designed for non-technical business users. By joining the MACH Alliance, Yext demonstrates that its platform meets the needs of developers as well, offering the MACH agility that allows them to build composable digital experience ecosystems that are both easy to integrate from a technical standpoint and maximized for value from a business standpoint.

“With its composable, AI-enabled digital experience platform, Yext is well positioned to accelerate the adoption of MACH principles,” said Casper Rasmussen, President of MACH Alliance. “Enterprises can pick and choose any combination of Yext products while maintaining the flexibility to integrate with other best-of-breed vendors. This open architecture and interoperability between systems is an essential component of MACH and a prerequisite for any business looking to future-proof its tech stack and thrive in the digital age.”

Click here to read about Yext’s membership in the MACH Alliance and learn more about the MACH certification standards here.

About Yext



Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext’s Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

