Yext Appoints Tzi-Kei Wong Chief Product Officer

Wong joins Yext from digital software provider Optimizely with more than 20 years leading product management

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), a leading digital experience platform, announced the appointment of Tzi-Kei Wong as chief product officer. Wong will report directly to President and Chief Operating Officer Marc Ferrentino and will serve on Yext’s leadership team.









As CPO, Wong will lead Yext’s innovation and digital experience platform strategy to deliver exceptional value to customers. With more than 20 years of expertise in product management and design for digital marketing software, she brings a wealth of knowledge to Yext.

Wong joins Yext from Optimizely where she served as vice president of product. During her tenure, she led the product and design team responsible for market-advancing products in the areas of content management, content marketing, and digital asset management systems. Wong joined the company through its acquisition of Welcome where she served on the executive team and led product strategy, product management, and design. Prior to Welcome, Wong served in product and marketing leadership roles at several SaaS and enterprise software companies, including Percolate, BrightEdge, Responsys, Oracle, and SAP.

Wong holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering & Operations Research from University at California, Berkeley.

“We have a new vision for the industry and the opportunity to help companies deliver customer experiences that were not possible before,” said Ferrentino. “Tzi-Kei Wong is a talented executive and a proven operator to lead the company’s market-shaping innovation and deepen the value our platform creates for customers.”

“Yext has a clear advantage to drive broader industry change around how companies use digital to deliver the one-of-a-kind experiences customers want,” said Wong. “Leading product at Yext presents an exciting opportunity to build a new type of digital experience platform that sits at the intersection of AI, data, and design. We’re going to change the way the market thinks about AI and digital experiences. I am beyond excited to be part of Yext’s journey to unleash this extraordinary potential together.”

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations build digital experiences across any channel on our open and composable platform. The Yext Digital Experience Platform collects and organizes content to deliver AI-led experiences for any organization’s customers, employees, or partners. For more than 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless customer experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

