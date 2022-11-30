Yelp to Participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced that management will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 3:40 p.m. Pacific Time.

The live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.yelp-ir.com. The archived webcast will remain available for 30 days after the conclusion of the live presentation.

