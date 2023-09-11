Yamaha Marine Launches “Blue Life” Story Campaign, to Share Stories, Build Community Around the Boating Lifestyle

KENNESAW, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yamaha Marine premieres a new marketing campaign designed to create content that brings together the boating community through a story-telling approach. Yamaha Blue Life engages in a wide array of topics including travel, fishing, sustainability, maintenance tips and general boating experiences leveraging platforms including social media, video and digital marketing.









“We want to capture the passion of the boating lifestyle and the premium brand experiences delivered by Yamaha through stories that portray a love of the water,” said Frank Wilhelm, Advertising and Digital Marketing Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Blue Life will highlight many inspiring stories and adventures. We’re excited to share them and honored to know that Yamaha plays a role in the memories our customers make on the water.”

Blue Life makes its video debut with “Antarctica” featuring Hurtigruten Expeditions®, a Norwegian company that chooses Yamaha power to allow patrons to explore extreme destinations including Antarctica.

Hurtigruten® has a 130-year legacy of leading successful expeditions to some of the most remote areas in the world. The company chooses Yamaha four-stroke outboard motors for its fleet of sturdy inflatable boats used to take passengers exploring off the larger ships, and currently has 55 Yamaha F60s among three of its larger ships.

“We’ve been using Yamaha power since 2002 for these expeditions,” said Karin Strand, Vice President of Development, Hurtigruten Expeditions. “We’ve been very happy because they are super reliable. We can always trust Yamaha, and that’s a very comforting feeling to have when you are traveling through polar regions. They just work – every time.”

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., markets and sells marine outboard motors ranging in size from 2.5 to 450 horsepower. It also markets and sells fiberglass, jet-drive sport boats ranging from 19 to 27 feet, and personal watercraft. The unit includes manufacturing divisions of Yamaha Marine Systems Co., Inc., including Kracor of Milwaukee (rotational molding), Bennett Marine of Deerfield Beach, Fla. (trim tabs), and Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers of Indianapolis (stainless steel propellers). Yamaha Marine Group is a division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., based in Cypress, Calif.

