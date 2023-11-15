Yahoo Backstage Adds New Publishers, Begins Delivering Sustainable Performance for Advertisers

DIRECTV, The E.W. Scripps Company, LG Ad Solutions, Mediavine, Realtor.com, TelevisaUnivision, Warner Bros Discovery, and more join Yahoo Backstage, enabling a direct line to premium inventory

Fortune 500 brands and agencies like Starcom among those activating across Yahoo Backstage

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yahoo Advertising today announced advancements in its publisher-direct offering, Yahoo Backstage, including the integration of premium publishers, such as DIRECTV, The E.W. Scripps Company, LG Ad Solutions, Mediavine, Realtor.com, TelevisaUnivision, and Warner Bros Discovery, among others. Nearly 40 of the over 100 premium publishers participating in Yahoo Backstage are Connected TV (CTV) publishers. This infusion provides advertisers with unparalleled access to a diverse range of quality media and advertising opportunities across multiple channels.





Available exclusively through the Yahoo DSP, Yahoo Backstage facilitates a direct line to curated, premium publisher inventory, enhancing engagement, brand visibility, and ROI.

Yahoo Backstage also offers a more sustainable buying practice by reducing the number of technology participants within a buy and supporting MFA-free inventory. Carbon emissions on MFA inventory are 26% higher than on non-MFA inventory, per a study from Scope3 and Eubiquity. Yahoo Backstage has recently been recognized by Jounce Media as the largest MFA-free supply source on the open Web.

We’re interested to test Yahoo Backstage to drive efficient and sustainable programmatic media,” said Kristy Conrad, Head of Programmatic at Starcom. “Premium inventory plays an extremely important role in the online experience we’re driving for our clients and customers, and Yahoo’s strong relationships with the industry’s top publishers helps us reach them effectively. It’s great to see Yahoo making these strategic moves and we look forward to our continued work together.”

“We know that Yahoo pays close attention to the needs of advertisers as reflected in our studies,” said Kevin Mannion, Chief Strategy Officer at Advertiser Perceptions. “Yahoo Backstage strikes us as a strong response to advertiser needs for premium, safe, and diverse inventory.”

“The growth and acceptance of Yahoo Backstage underline the impact SPO is having on the advertising industry,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, Chief Revenue Officer at Yahoo. “We’re committed to enabling buying choices and fostering strong partnerships with our advertiser, publisher, and SSP partners.”

As Yahoo Backstage accelerates, advertisers and publishers gain premium access to an unparalleled platform that amplifies their reach and drives optimal outcomes. For more information, please visit https://www.advertising.yahooinc.com/our-dsp/yahoo-backstage.

Quotes from Yahoo Backstage Publishers:

DIRECTV:



“The supply and demand technology is changing rapidly, and as advertisers look to have more of their investment go towards working media, direct integrations to supply are increasingly important,” said Matthew Jamison, Head of Sales Partnerships at DIRECTV Advertising. “Especially where the amount of truly premium CTV inventory is finite, we are excited to work with partners like Yahoo to help us work with brands and agencies to achieve these goals.”

Mediavine:



“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Yahoo as they transition their publisher-direct offerings to DSP only,” said Brad Hagmann, Mediavine SVP of Ad Tech. “As a longtime partner of Yahoo we look forward to our continued mutual success as Yahoo Backstage rolls out and connects advertisers with premium content in our network.”

Realtor.com:



“Yahoo has long been a partner that understands what publishers want and what advertisers need – from Yahoo ConnectID to Yahoo Backstage,” said Yi-Fang Yen, Senior Vice President, Digital Media at Realtor.com. “We’re thrilled to continue to partner and directly reach advertisers with fresh content and premier consumer engagement opportunities.”

TelevisaUnivision:



“As demand for premium CTV inventory grows, we’re looking for partners who can maximize our supply and create a trusted environment for media buys,” said Phil Lalonde, Senior Vice President, Ad Sales Operations at TelevisaUnivision. “We’re thrilled to see more partners investing in reaching the fast-growing Hispanic audience we serve and look forward to continuing our partnership with Yahoo Advertising to ensure more direct connections with Fortune 500 buyers while maintaining transparency and support.”

About Yahoo:

Yahoo serves as a trusted guide for hundreds of millions of people globally, helping them achieve their goals online through our portfolio of iconic products. For advertisers, Yahoo Advertising offers omnichannel solutions and powerful data to engage with our brands and deliver results. To learn more about Yahoo, please visit yahooinc.com.

Contacts

Christina MacDonald



[email protected]