Yahoo Appoints Kendall Baker as New Senior Writer for Yahoo Sports

Former Axios Sports Newsletter Editor to Spearhead Editorial Content for Yahoo Sports

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yahoo Sports, the internet’s No. 2 ranked sports property, today announced the appointment of Kendall Baker as Senior Writer. In his new role, Baker will help oversee newsletter and cross-platform strategy, including launching a new daily newsletter.





“As one of the internet’s most relied upon resources for daily sports content, Yahoo Sports is committed to investing in the best and brightest talent,” said Ryan Spoon, President of Yahoo Sports. “Kendall has earned a reputation as a bonafide industry thought leader and unmatched curator of sports content, and we’re delighted to welcome him to the team as we continue to grow the property and explore new editorial strategies.”

“Yahoo Sports has cemented itself as one of the most trusted, enduring sports communities in the industry,” said Baker. “I’m grateful to join the company at such an exciting time and to work with a team that values insightful editorial content when many media companies are pulling back. I look forward to working with Ryan and the entire Yahoo Sports team to create world-class content and explore new ways to engage sports fans.”

Baker has held several editorial and content roles in sports media, most recently as the Sports Editor at Axios, where he was responsible for the daily Axios Sports newsletter. Baker founded the Sports Internet newsletter in 2017, which he owned and operated until it was acquired by Axios in 2019. Baker also served as Head of Content for The Hustle, in addition to holding production and editorial roles with both ESPN and Bleacher Report.

