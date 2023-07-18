XY Retail Appoints Alberto Riva as Chief Revenue Officer and Daniele Nizzero as Director of Solution Strategy, EMEA

The omnichannel retail solutions provider expands its presence in Italy & EMEA with key executive hires to fuel growth.

In his new role at XY Retail, Riva will be responsible for overseeing sales and strategic partnership efforts, helping to drive the company’s worldwide growth and adoption. Riva, a seasoned entrepreneur and business leader, founded Fortech in 1993, where he championed global expansion efforts and collaborated with prestigious retailers. After selling Fortech to Micros, Riva assumed the role of Managing Director for the Micros Retail Business in EMEA, later joining Oracle to play a key role in the global growth of Xstore. In 2018, Alberto led Aptos Retail’s market expansion in Europe and successfully oversaw the TXT acquisition in Milan.

“I’m excited about XY’s potential to transform a retail sector desperate for innovation, and I’m keen to play a part in such a promising future,” said Riva. “I am looking forward to working with the team on delivering client-centric solutions and maximizing sales performance.”

Daniele Nizzero joined Micros in 2008 and played a pivotal role in the sales and implementation of Xstore across Europe. After Oracle’s acquisition of Micros, Daniele gained valuable experience in large corporate operations and a transition to Aptos allowed him to explore new technologies. At XY Retail, Daniele will lead and manage the solution strategy and consulting team in the EMEA region, developing and reinforcing relationships with customers and partners.

“Alberto and Daniele each bring a long history of leadership in retail commerce technology that will further accelerate our global growth while enhancing the client experience,” said XY Retail CEO Susan Jeffers. “They will help us move forward in our mission of helping retail brands deliver seamless commerce experiences across channels.”

