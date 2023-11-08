Xenter Unveils Groundbreaking Investigational Dual Sensor Wireless GuideWire for Minimally Invasive TAVR Procedures at TCT 2023

Revolutionizing Data Collection in Cardiology with Proprietary Wireless Ecosystem

DRAPER, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xenter, Inc. (Xenter.io) announced the recent unveiling of its groundbreaking dual sensor investigational guidewire for TAVR procedures at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2023 conference in San Francisco, CA. Xenter introduced the first-of-its-kind wireless guidewire designed for use during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures that aims to collect an extensive range of crucial real-time data points to serve as an aortic regurgitation measurement (xAR™) and clinical decision support tool, significantly enhancing the prediction of para valvular leak (PVL) during TAVR.









The guidewire’s functionality is designed to allow for comprehensive data collection and analysis and facilitates data necessary for novel Artificial Intelligence (AI) decision making tools. The goal is to enable better-informed clinical decisions and improve patient outcomes. The guidewire is designed to operate seamlessly within a proprietary wireless ecosystem in the Cardiac Catheterization Lab making real-time data and analysis more accessible than ever.

Rich Linder, Chairman/CEO of Xenter, founded Xenter to revolutionize the collection of Physical Intelligence™ (PI) data into actionable insights. “We built Xenter to enable Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to be utilized with ease and accuracy using new smart/wireless medical devices that transmit real-time PI data. Xenter is pioneering “smart” medical devices and a wireless ecosystem that eliminate the capital equipment and mobile carts that clutter hospitals throughout the world.”

Linder continued, “Xenter is launching the XMD™ cloud that interfaces with hospital EHRs and enables AI driven Clinical Decision Support Tools derived from real-time PI data.”

“An excellent example of real-time PI data collection is the TAVR SmartWire”, stated William A. Gray, M.D., System Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine at Mainline Healthcare in Philadelphia, PA. Dr. Gray continued, “TAVR SmartWire will enable the real-time measurement of aortic and left ventricular pressure information in a single workhorse device that can be used to develop a measurement of Aortic Regurgitation (AR). We plan to clinically evaluate TAVR SmartWire and provide physicians with a real-time AR measurement called xAR™.”

Martin B. Leon, M.D., Chairman Emeritus of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation in New York City, NY, and Professor of Medicine at Columbia University/New York Presbyterian Hospital and Global Study Chair for TAVR SmartWire stated, “From the beginning, we saw the need to innovate and engineer new solutions in cardiovascular medicine that can transform how information is collected during interventional procedures, including TAVR. I’m looking forward to seeing these innovative solutions make their way into clinical research and to demonstrate the clinical utility of xAR™ in transcatheter aortic valve replacement.”

About Xenter

Xenter, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, that is focused on developing new wireless medical device technologies that provide real-time Physical Intelligence™ data.

For more information about Xenter, visit Xenter.io.

#InterventionalCardiology #DigitalHealth

Contacts

Bryan Osborn:



[email protected]

435-773-1345

Mike Russell:



[email protected]

801-554-6080